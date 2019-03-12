Theresa May's Brexit deal faces fresh vote in UK parliament

Theresa May's Brexit deal faces fresh vote in UK parliamentBy Eliza Mackintosh
Irish prime minister says May's agreement with EU does not undermine backstop
Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister, Leo Varadkar has said that Theresa May's agreement with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last night does not change the Brexit withdrawal agreement or undermine the Irish backstop, a mechanism which aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.
"It does not reopen the withdrawal agreement or undermine the backstop or its application," Varadkar said in a televised statement Tuesday morning, calling the move "positive."
He added that he hoped the withdrawal agreement would be passed through the House of Commons today, to lift the "dark cloud" of Brexit and "restore confidence and optimism in Britain, Ireland and across the European Union."
What happens after today's vote? Brexit scenarios explained
MPs have 3 new documents to consider. Here's what they are
The government motion for today's Brexit vote asks lawmakers to approve five documents: the withdrawal agreement and political declaration agreed last year, along with three more negotiated by Theresa May in Strasbourg yesterday. These are the three others:
(3) the legally binding joint instrument titled ‘Instrument relating to the Agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community’, which reduces the risk the UK could be deliberately held in the Northern Ireland backstop indefinitely and commits the UK and the EU to work to replace the backstop with alternative arrangements by December 2020;
(4) the unilateral declaration by the UK titled ‘Declaration by Her Majesty’s Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Northern Ireland Protocol’, setting out the sovereign action the UK would take to provide assurance that the backstop would only be applied temporarily;
(5) the supplement to the framework for the future relationship titled ‘Joint Statement supplementing the Political Declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’, setting out commitments by the UK and the EU to expedite the negotiation and bringing into force of their future relationship.
UK attorney general gives eye-catching, one-word response to TV presenter
All eyes are on UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who is expected to publish updated legal advice on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal deal, in light of "legally binding changes" she secured to it during last-minute talks with EU leaders in Strasbourg.
Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow suggested on Twitter Tuesday morning that the attorney general dismissed May's changes as invalid, to which Cox tweeted: "Bollocks."
"MPs must reject" May's deal, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday that British lawmakers must reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
“Since her Brexit deal was so overwhelmingly rejected, the Prime Minister has recklessly run down the clock, failed to effectively negotiate with the EU and refused to find common ground for a deal Parliament could support. That’s why MPs must reject this deal today,” Corbyn said on Twitter.
Corbyn added that May's eleventh hour agreement with the EU did not contain "anything approaching the changes" she promised to parliament.
Lawmakers are due to have a second vote on the deal Tuesday, a day after May’s government said it had negotiated legally binding changes to the deal that lawmakers roundly rejected in January.
Former attorney general says he will not support May's new Brexit deal
Britain's Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve has said he will vote against the Prime Minister's latest Brexit withdrawal deal.
"The proper thing to do is to put it back to the public in a people's vote, in a second referendum," Grieve said in an interview with the BBC Tuesday morning.
Grieve argues that the changes May has negotiated in last-minute talks with the EU "doesn’t make any significant difference” to the terms of the UK's withdrawal or the backstop, an insurance policy designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland, which remains part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.
He added that May's new deal does not, as a matter of law, give the UK a right to come out of the backstop if negotiations were to break down.
Here's the timeline for today
9:30 a.m.: Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to chair a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, after "securing legally binding changes" to her deal during last-minute talks with EU leaders in Strasbourg.
10:30 a.m.: Deadline for MPs to submit amendments to this evening's vote.
Mid-morning: It's expected that the pro-Brexit Conservative European Research Group will meet to examine May's new deal.
Mid-morning: UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is expected to publish updated legal advice on the deal, in response to those changes.
12:30 p.m.: We could see a Commons statement or urgent questions on Cox's legal advice.
1 p.m. or later: The House of Commons will begin debating May's new deal in the afternoon.
7 p.m.: MPs start to vote, first on amendments, if any are selected, then on the deal itself.