Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is interviewed during the morning media rounds during the annual Conservative Party conference on October 3, in Birmingham, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Kwasi Kwarteng's first flagship economic policy will also be his last.

It's a fairly remarkable feat for a government policy to be so catastrophic, but Kwarteng's dismissal as chancellor -- confirmed by Downing Street to CNN in the last few minutes -- encapsulates how deeply unpopular and disruptive his "mini-budget" was.

The plan, presented by Kwarteng on September 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing. It quickly plunged the value of the pound and government bonds over fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.

That prompted the Bank of England to warn of a serious risk to UK financial stability and announce three separate interventions to calm a bond market meltdown that put some UK pension funds on the brink of default.

Kwarteng's plan included a plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax to 40% from 45%, which was later abandoned after public anger. A removal of the cap on bankers' bonuses also deep fury amid a cost-of-living crisis hitting British families.

The sweeping tax cuts and their impact on markets left the Bank of England struggling to contain a crisis.

Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, meanwhile, downgraded the outlooks on their UK government credit ratings from “stable” to “negative” on concerns over the growing debt burden.

The pound has recovered all its losses but UK government bond yields remain higher than they were before the crash.