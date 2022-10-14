World
Russia's war in Ukraine

UK finance minister fired

Live Updates

British PM Liz Truss fires finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng

By Rob Picheta, Peter Wilkinson and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:54 a.m. ET, October 14, 2022
2 min ago

How Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic mini-budget cost him his job

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is interviewed during the morning media rounds during the annual Conservative Party conference on October 3, in Birmingham, England.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is interviewed during the morning media rounds during the annual Conservative Party conference on October 3, in Birmingham, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Kwasi Kwarteng's first flagship economic policy will also be his last.

It's a fairly remarkable feat for a government policy to be so catastrophic, but Kwarteng's dismissal as chancellor -- confirmed by Downing Street to CNN in the last few minutes -- encapsulates how deeply unpopular and disruptive his "mini-budget" was.

The plan, presented by Kwarteng on September 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing. It quickly plunged the value of the pound and government bonds over fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.

That prompted the Bank of England to warn of a serious risk to UK financial stability and announce three separate interventions to calm a bond market meltdown that put some UK pension funds on the brink of default.

Kwarteng's plan included a plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax to 40% from 45%, which was later abandoned after public anger. A removal of the cap on bankers' bonuses also deep fury amid a cost-of-living crisis hitting British families.

The sweeping tax cuts and their impact on markets left the Bank of England struggling to contain a crisis.

Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, meanwhile, downgraded the outlooks on their UK government credit ratings from “stable” to “negative” on concerns over the growing debt burden.

The pound has recovered all its losses but UK government bond yields remain higher than they were before the crash.

13 min ago

Investors are getting excited as Truss mulls U-turn

From CNN's Julia Horowitz

Investors are cheering reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss will reverse key parts of her economic plan and fire Treasury Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. They're snapping up UK government bonds, which have been hit hard in recent weeks.

Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones, said his team recently bought some longer-term UK government debt — known as gilts — when prices looked cheap. That bet is now paying off. But he warned that the bond market's huge moves — both up and down — reveal that it's still not functioning properly.

"The gilt market is doing okay, but we'll see what happens later today and next week. Things can change quickly," Jones said. "The volatility tends to suggest there isn’t a huge amount of confidence here."

Like the rest of the public, investors are waiting to see what the government will say later Friday. Yet for now, they're celebrating rumors that Truss will change course after her initial plans to slash taxes while boosting borrowing triggered unprecedented market turmoil.

Jones pointed to a classic quote from American political strategist James Carville: "I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now, I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody."

Jones added: “That’s basically what the bond market has done. It’s intimidated the government.”

8 min ago

BREAKING: Kwasi Kwarteng fired as Britain's chancellor

From CNN's Luke McGee

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaks during the Government's Growth Plan statement at the House of Commons, in London, England, on September 23.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaks during the Government's Growth Plan statement at the House of Commons, in London, England, on September 23. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Reuters)

Kwasi Kwarteng was fired as Britain's chancellor on Friday morning, a senior source inside Downing Street has confirmed to CNN, after it had been determined that speculation over his political future had become a distraction that was not in the country's interest.

Kwarteng has been fired just weeks into the job, after he and Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled a disastrous financial plan that tanked UK markets and alarmed global financial agencies.

15 min ago

'Like a wake': the mood in Britain's ruling party is bleak as Truss faces fury from lawmakers

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee in London

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Engalnd, on October 12.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Engalnd, on October 12. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP)

Spare a thought for British Conservative members of parliament. 

The governing party of the United Kingdom thought they had it bad with scandal-stricken Boris Johnson wrecking their poll numbers and turning what was once called the natural party of government into an exploding clown car. 

But having spent an enormous amount of energy removing a reluctant Johnson from office this summer, exhausted MPs say his replacement, Liz Truss -- just 37 days into the job -- seems hellbent on making the bad situation worse. 

After her mini-budget -- which proposed unfunded tax cuts, huge government borrowing and let energy companies off from a windfall tax -- sent the pound tumbling and caused all manner of wider economic chaos, they are faced with the grim reality of having a leader they deem to be more damaging than Johnson but will be even harder to replace. 

"Even if you think she's awful, we can't replace her this soon," a former cabinet minister and Truss supporter tells CNN. "I am not optimistic about the future, but we need to try and ride this out and learn from the mistakes." 

The mistakes in question were, most MPs agree, terrible communications from the government and trying to do too many things too fast, without being adequately funded.

"They committed to huge spending, rightly, to help people with energy bills, then immediately started talking about tax cuts," a senior Conservative says. As a result, they are not "even getting credit for spending a load of money. When you announce policy like this you have to roll the pitch like mad. Why didn't they roll the pitch?" 

Truss may be forced into a U-turn on Friday and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, is battling to save his job.

Read more about the dire mood in the Conservative Party here.

1 min ago

A political crisis is engulfing Britain. Again.

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A British prime minister is fighting to save their job after public fury and mutiny on the back benches plunged Downing Street deep into a political crisis of its own making. 

Even by the standards of the tumultuous past decade in Westminster, Liz Truss’s lightning-fast fall into turmoil may take some beating. 

Just five weeks ago Truss was making her first speech as leader, triumphantly pitching a bold economic agenda that she claimed would put Britain on the path to growth. But that plan has instead tanked UK markets and alarmed global financial agencies, sinking public confidence in Truss’s government with it.

Truss will deliver an emergency press conference on Friday, a spokesperson for Downing Street told CNN, as she seeks to save her derailed premiership. Her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, flew back early from a summit in Washington DC as he fights for his job.

Follow live updates here throughout the day.