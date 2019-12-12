Count Binface, Lord Buckethead and Elmo: meet the novelty candidates

Elections in the UK are dominated by the major traditional parties due to the first past the post system, but that doesn't mean that other candidates don't run. In fact, the country has a peculiar tradition of novelty candidates, who tend to run in opposition to big name politicians.

As a result they get the opportunity to appear alongside key figures such as the Prime Minister or the leader of the opposition at the results ceremony, giving rise to some surreal scenes.

Independent candidate 'Lord Buckethead' jokes with members of the media as the count continues at the Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

This time around Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contested his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency against two novelty candidates: Lord Buckethead and Count Binface.

Lord Buckethead (above), a Darth Vader-esque character, is based on an obscure villain from the 1984 Star Wars parody Gremloids (or Hyperspace).

Buckethead also called for tactical voting in an attempt to depose Johnson.

The politician -- or someone running under the same moniker -- stood against former PMs Theresa May in 2017, John Major in 1992 and Margaret Thatcher in 1987.

Independent candidate Count Binface poses for the media as ballot papers are counted in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Count Binface (above) is a new challenger, although neither of the two are predicted to trouble Johnson.

Asked how he thought he had performed, Binface couldn't resist a dig at Johnson's biggest rivals.

"Very badly but not as badly as the Labour party seems to have done, so you know, it's all relative," he told CNN.

A person in an "Elmo" costume addresses Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn at a polling station in London. Photo: Yunus Dalgic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had a run-in with a protester dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo at a polling station.

Corbyn's security team held Elmo back as the character chased Corbyn holding a sign reading: "Bobby Smith. Give me back Elmo."

Bobby Smith is the name of the fathers' rights campaigner that ran as a candidate against then Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017 as a representative of the Give Me Back Elmo Party.

And one of the UK's smallest parties -- the Monster Raving Loony Party -- fields novelty candidates in multiple seats around the country.

It is currently led by a figure known as Howling Laud Hope, and its policy proposals include replacing Britain's nuclear deterrent, Trident, with "a tuning fork," and giving the vote to anyone over the age of five who can hold a crayon.