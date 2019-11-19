Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn debate ahead of UK election
Corbyn and Johnson clash over Brexit plans
The first question asks: Both men say Brexit will be resolved in months, but there have been so many broken promises -- can we really be sure we won't be talking about it forever?
Johnson says, again, that his deal is "ready to go" and that Britain will leave the EU soon if he wins the election. He adds that Corbyn "cannot tell us which side he will campaign on" in a second referendum.
Corbyn answers next, saying Labour will put a "credible deal" to a confirmatory vote within six months.
The idea that Johnson's deal can be finished by the end of January is "such nonsense," he adds -- a trade deal with the US and another with the EU will involve lengthy discussions.
He then says Johnson's deal is "even worse" than Theresa May's, but Johnson says it's supported by some members of the Labour party as well as all Conservative candidates.
Asked to confirm how he would campaign in a second vote, Corbyn says his government will abide by the result -- but doesn't make clear whether he'd support a side.
Tories have failed on Brexit, Corbyn says
"This election gives you a real choice about your future, the future of your community and of our country," Jeremy Corbyn says in his opening statement.
"Labour is offering rea change and real hope," he says, saying the party will build a fairer Britain.
He says the Conservatives have failed on Brexit -- but Labour will give Brits the final say with a second referendum.
Then it's Boris Johnson's turn. He says the Conservatives have a Brexit deal that is "ready to go," and will be passed in the next few weeks if they win the election.
He says Labour will offer "dither and delay" and will hold a Scottish independence referendum alongside a second Brexit vote.
HAPPENING NOW: Johnson vs Corbyn debate begins
Both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are on stage, and the debate is getting underway. They'll each make an opening statement before facing a series of questions.
The first real moment of this election
The election campaign has been running for nearly two weeks, but tonight's debate is the first real moment to offer a significant breakthrough for either Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson's message is simple: Vote for me and I will get Brexit done by the end of January.
For Jeremy Corbyn, it's a little more complicated, as he tries to walk a fine line between his largely Remain-supporting Labour activists and the people who voted for Brexit in 2016.
He argues that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is reckless, and could cost the UK jobs, workers' rights, environmental protection and much more. Corbyn says he can negotiate a new Brexit deal which doesn't damage the nation, and promises a referendum to pick between that deal and remaining a member of the EU.
Johnson says that choosing Corbyn will lead to more dither and delay, after three years of Brexit uncertainty. Corbyn says that Johnson wants to rush through a lousy Brexit deal with scant regard for its repercussions.
As things stand, Johnson's simpler message appears to hitting home with voters more. However, during the 2017 election, Corbyn was also considered the underdog, and yet his campaign performed far better than expected.
Tonight will be the first real insight into whether Corbyn can repeat this against a fresh Prime Minister who still seems to have a decent amount of momentum.
We're almost there
ITV has gone for a decidedly game show-style set for tonight's big debate.
It gets underway in less than an hour.
Boris Johnson is Britain's celebrity politician. Can he avoid a slip-up in primetime?
It’s the election Boris Johnson has waited his entire career to contest, and it’s taking place on his terms.
For the Prime Minister, who enjoys a lead in opinion polls and is preparing to hammer home his well-worn Brexit message, tonight’s debate represents both a chance to land a knockout blow — as his boxing ring photo op earlier today not-so-subtly reminded us.
But there’s great risk too: with Johnson heading into the debate as the favourite, with higher expectations and more room to disappoint, the event presents the very clear danger of a slip-up that could change the narrative of the campaign.
That could see Johnson go the way of his predecessor Theresa May, who also relished a sizeable polling lead in 2017 before seeing it wiped away by Jeremy Corbyn — the man Johnson will share a stage with in a couple of hours.
Like May, Johnson had categorically ruled out requesting a snap general election before Brexit had been resolved. When he did just that, he insisted he was doing so reluctantly. But in reality, it’s clear this is a fight Johnson has prepared his whole life for.
After being educated at Eton and Oxford — the breeding grounds of so many of his peers atop the Conservative Party — Johnson embarked on a career as a journalist at the Daily Telegraph, penning from Brussels a number of articles that made clear the Euroskepticism which would later define his political fortunes too.
First elected an MP in 2001, Johnson’s uniquely bumbling persona, ease in front of cameras and command of the media landscape made him a rising star of the Conservative Party. Two terms as London’s mayor, between 2008 and 2016, elevated his profile internationally and cemented his position alongside Tony Blair as one of Britain’s only celebrity politicians.
It was the 2016 Brexit referendum, however, that propelled him to the front of the UK’s political scene. He was the figurehead of the Leave campaign and, after its stunning success on polling day, became the favorite to take over from David Cameron as prime minister.
Some last-minute back-stabbing helped deny him the chance back then, but he wasn’t to be denied when Theresa May’s premiership crumbled earlier this year.
Tonight, he’ll have to defend his inability to deliver on his signature pledge as Prime Minister — securing Brexit on October 31. But Corbyn will also target him on a number of controversies that have dogged his rise through British politics.
Johnson has faced accusations of Islamophobia, and served a short-lived and controversial term as Foreign Secretary under Theresa May. There are persistent questions about his honesty, and his turbulent love life is never far from the British public’s attention.
The Prime Minister may also need to move away from his favorite electoral slogans, like the oft-repeated “get Brexit done,” and deliver a few new lines to make his desired impact tonight.
If he can avoid disaster, though, he’ll clear a major hurdle in his bid to return to Downing Street.
Corbyn says he's not nervous as he arrives for a crucial debate
Jeremy Corbyn has arrived at the MediaCity television studios near Manchester ahead of tonight's debate.
"It's going to be, I hope, a respectful and informative debate," Corbyn told ITV ahead of the event. Asked if he was nervous, he said: "Not in the slightest, why would I be?"
"I'm very confident in our policies, and our abilities to try and transform this country, to reduce the levels of inequalities and give real hope to people who have been so up against it for the last ten years because of austerity," Corbyn added.
Asked how he's prepared for the event, he said: "Well, I've eaten a Caesar salad, had a couple of cups of tea, and read a bit, and talked a bit to my team -- it's been very pleasant."
"Like PMQs on steroids": how do leaders get ready for an election debate?
As the countdown clock ticks down to tonight's crunch TV debate, political figures involved in recent broadcasts have been sharing their insights.
Kezia Dugdale, the former Scottish Labour leader, said each camp will be taking the debate "really seriously."
"Look out for the moment which is for the viewers at home. A policy or a moment of empathy delivered down the barrel of the lens," she said in a Twitter thread. "Look out too for how the leaders try to address any presentational weakness the polls tell them they have."
Theo Bertram, who advised Gordon Brown ahead of Britain's first ever TV election debates, has also shared some fascinating insight from his preparations for that battle.
"So much preparation went into the sessions. Like PMQs on steroids," Bertram wrote in his own thread. "Every issue had: a set of answers, based on a principle; set of rebuttals; and a challenge for Cameron. All of it was tested, refined, tested... We drilled Gordon into it."
He also shared his notes ahead of the contest, as well as his final piece of advice to Brown: "If you're not enjoying it, no one else will."
As for the simultaneous battle that each leader's media teams will be waging, Bertram wrote: "The spin room was insane and got more ridiculous each time. (Labour's) Peter Mandelson and (Conservative) George Osborne would start preaching their spin on the night to a congregation of journalists 20 minutes *before* the debate had ended. (This is why it pays to get your best lines in early)."
"The viewing figures were huge on the first night, peaking at over 10 million. Later we found that the audience skewed heavily towards undecided voters, so they were among the most important moments in the campaign," he said.
Leaders prepare for the debate with haircuts and photo ops
Jeremy Corbyn has prepared for tonight's televised debate with a haircut. This video is all we've seen from him so far on Tuesday, with John McDonnell laying out Labour's economic plan while Corbyn prepares for the TV showdown.
Boris Johnson has been mostly absent today too, but he did fit in a spot of campaigning earlier -- preparing for his bout with the classic politician's boxing photo op. It's also been used by both Nigel Farage and Jo Swinson during the campaign, allowing headline writers a full array of puns to choose from.
But while the gloves may be off ahead of tonight's debate, Johnson also discovered that Brexit isn't top of every voter's agenda.
"I go in that park there every day and it's full of dog poo," a voter told the Prime Minister during a campaign stop captured by ITV. "Oh I see," Johnson replied.