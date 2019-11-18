Johnson pressed on 'f**k business' comment

Boris Johnson came under pressure to explain his Brexit strategy to skeptical business leaders, and was pressed on why he once reportedly dismissed corporate concerns over Brexit by saying "f**k business."

"I have the highest regard for the CBI," Johnson said after a reporter quizzed him on the organization's comments about his Brexit strategy.

The group has warned of the effects of a no-deal Brexit, which Johnson has not ruled out pursuing at the end of his deal's transition period in 2020.

This morning, CBI director Carolyn Fairbairn told the conference business "accept Brexit and will do all they can to make it work. But when No Deal becomes an ideology of its own, seemingly intent on ignoring the impact on jobs and livelihoods, then we have a problem."

Johnson was also asked about the impact of his immigration policies on business.

"On immigration, remember how we used to do it in London. I believe in having a society and a country that is open to talent ... but you also need democratic control, that's all we're saying," he said.