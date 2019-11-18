UK election: Johnson and Corbyn make business pitches ahead of TV debate
Johnson pressed on 'f**k business' comment
Boris Johnson came under pressure to explain his Brexit strategy to skeptical business leaders, and was pressed on why he once reportedly dismissed corporate concerns over Brexit by saying "f**k business."
"I have the highest regard for the CBI," Johnson said after a reporter quizzed him on the organization's comments about his Brexit strategy.
The group has warned of the effects of a no-deal Brexit, which Johnson has not ruled out pursuing at the end of his deal's transition period in 2020.
This morning, CBI director Carolyn Fairbairn told the conference business "accept Brexit and will do all they can to make it work. But when No Deal becomes an ideology of its own, seemingly intent on ignoring the impact on jobs and livelihoods, then we have a problem."
Johnson was also asked about the impact of his immigration policies on business.
"On immigration, remember how we used to do it in London. I believe in having a society and a country that is open to talent ... but you also need democratic control, that's all we're saying," he said.
Conservatives postpone cut to corporation tax, Johnson tells CBI conference
Boris Johnson has announced a raft of business policies at the CBI conference, including a cut to business rates, but said he would postpone a cut to the rate of corporation tax.
National insurance contributions will be cut by £1,000 for employers, the Prime Minister told business leaders at the event.
The policies represented "a balance between fantastic public services and a strong, dynamic market economy," he said
But Johnson apologetically added that he would not pursue further cuts to the corporation tax. "I hope you will understand it is the fiscally responsible thing to do ... it doesn't mean we are in any way adverse to reducing cuts to businesses," he said after wrapping up his prepared remarks.
Johnson accuses Corbyn of eyeing coalition with the SNP
Boris Johnson is telling business leaders the British economy is "only firing on half its cylinders" having been stunted by the impasse over Brexit.
"The country is being held back, let's be clear, by politics and by a Parliament" that has "failed" to deliver Brexit, Johnson told the CBI annual conference in a speech that has featured several of his campaigning slogans.
"We have no choice" but to have an election to break the deadlock, he added.
"I don't want to cast unnecessary aspersions on your next guest," he said, referring to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and accusing him of eyeing a "coalition" with the SNP.
Johnson added that Corbyn is planning two referendums next year if he becomes prime minister -- one on Scottish independence and another on the EU. In fact, Corbyn has ruled out a Scottish independence referendum in the first few years of his premiership.
Here's when the three major party leaders will be speaking
We'll be hearing from Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson at the CBI conference later, with each also expected to face questions.
Boris Johnson is first up at 10:40 a.m. (5:40 a.m. ET), followed by Jeremy Corbyn at 11.15 a.m. and Jo Swinson at 2:25 p.m.
Labour are expected to defend their nationalization program, which includes a plan to make broadband free for every home and business in the country. Johnson, meanwhile, will have to address business concerns about a hard Brexit, which has fueled uncertainty for over three years.
24 days until a pivotal election
Good morning from London, where CNN will be covering every twist, turn and gaffe of Britain's general election campaign until polling day on December 12.
Brits are heading to the polls after Boris Johnson called for an early election last month, having found himself unable to secure the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.
He's enjoying a healthy lead in opinion polls, but Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party and the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats are hoping to close the gap over the next three weeks.
This week will be crucial; a packed schedule will see a TV debate and the publication of some of the parties' manifestos.
But first, Johnson, Corbyn and Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats will be speaking to business leaders at Monday's annual Confederation of British Industry conference, with each leader also expected to take questions.