Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's election manifesto
Labour promises £75 billion "housing revolution"
A focal point of the party's manifesto is a plan to build more than 100,000 new homes. The £75 billion ($97bn) plan will take up half of the party's so-called Social Transformation Fund.
Here's what the part is promising:
- Labour says it will build 100,000 council homes a year by the end of 2024.
- Another 50,000 "genuinely affordable" homes a year through housing associations.
- A new definition of affordable housing, based on local incomes and including social rent.
Britain's housing crisis has been tackled by countless leaders and prime ministerial hopefuls since World War II, but an analysis by the National Housing Federation in September found that it still affects more than 8 million people in the UK.
"Housing should be for the many, not a speculation opportunity for dodgy landlords and the wealthy few," Jeremy Corbyn said in a press release.
“I am determined to create a society where working class communities and young people have access to affordable, good quality council and social homes. Everyone knows someone affected by the housing crisis. Labour is offering real change to fix it.”
Jeremy Corbyn to unveil Labour's "radical, hopeful" manifesto
Good morning from London -- there are exactly three weeks until Britain's monumental general election takes place.
Today, the spotlight is on Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. It'll be unveiling its manifesto from 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), which the party is calling "the most radical, hopeful, people-focused plan in modern times."
Expect a swathe of climate pledges, an already-announced council house building program and a number of other domestic programs.
In 2017, Labour's bold manifesto launch marked the turning point in the campaign, helping Corbyn close a monumental gap in opinion polls to a whisker by polling day.
He'll need a similar result this time -- his party are trailing Boris Johnson's Conservatives with 21 days to go.