Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's election manifesto

Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2018.

A focal point of the party's manifesto is a plan to build more than 100,000 new homes. The £75 billion ($97bn) plan will take up half of the party's so-called Social Transformation Fund.

Here's what the part is promising:

Labour says it will build 100,000 council homes a year by the end of 2024.

by the end of 2024. Another 50,000 "genuinely affordable" homes a year through housing associations.

a year through housing associations. A new definition of affordable housing, based on local incomes and including social rent.

Britain's housing crisis has been tackled by countless leaders and prime ministerial hopefuls since World War II, but an analysis by the National Housing Federation in September found that it still affects more than 8 million people in the UK.

"Housing should be for the many, not a speculation opportunity for dodgy landlords and the wealthy few," Jeremy Corbyn said in a press release.

“I am determined to create a society where working class communities and young people have access to affordable, good quality council and social homes. Everyone knows someone affected by the housing crisis. Labour is offering real change to fix it.”