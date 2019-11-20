Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face election debate fallout
Tories' fake fact check Twitter account sparks anger
The Conservative Party is facing criticism for rebranding its press office's Twitter account as "factcheckUK" for the duration of last night's leaders' debate.
Though the Twitter handle remained @CCHQPress, the name and images on the page were switched to a purple background with a checkmark symbol.
The account then issued "fact checks" of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's statements during the debate.
Full Fact, an actual factchecking organization, condemned the move as "inappropriate and misleading."
A Twitter spokesperson warned that "any further attempts to mislead people by editing verified profile information -- in a manner seen during the UK Election Debate -- will result in decisive corrective action."
The Conservative party has been accused of using misleading content before.
Earlier in November, it posted an edited clip of an interview from the television show Good Morning Britain, that appeared to show Labour's Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer faltering for words and unable to answer a question from the show's host Piers Morgan.
In reality, Starmer answered the question immediately in the live interview. The Conservative Party did not respond to CNN's request for an explanation.
The morning after the night before
It featured a handshake, but there wasn't much cordiality in last night's election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
The debate was tight, and saw Johnson repeatedly bring up his Brexit plan -- a tactic that wore on the audience but highlighted the differences between his approach and that of the Labour Party, who want to focus on wider issues.
But Corbyn landed some strong soundbites too, attacking Johnson's plans for the UK's National Health Service and the Conservatives' record of austerity.
Now, it's time for the fallout. Both parties are, inevitably, claiming success -- but the event marked just the first in a series of vital showdowns as Britain's election campaign enters its final weeks.