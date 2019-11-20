Tories' fake fact check Twitter account sparks anger

The Conservative Party is facing criticism for rebranding its press office's Twitter account as "factcheckUK" for the duration of last night's leaders' debate.

Though the Twitter handle remained @CCHQPress, the name and images on the page were switched to a purple background with a checkmark symbol.

The account then issued "fact checks" of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's statements during the debate.

Full Fact, an actual factchecking organization, condemned the move as "inappropriate and misleading."

A Twitter spokesperson warned that "any further attempts to mislead people by editing verified profile information -- in a manner seen during the UK Election Debate -- will result in decisive corrective action."

The Conservative party has been accused of using misleading content before.

Earlier in November, it posted an edited clip of an interview from the television show Good Morning Britain, that appeared to show Labour's Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer faltering for words and unable to answer a question from the show's host Piers Morgan.

In reality, Starmer answered the question immediately in the live interview. The Conservative Party did not respond to CNN's request for an explanation.