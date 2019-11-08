UK flooding as parts of England suffer a month's worth of rain in 24 hours

The body of a woman has been pulled from flood water in Darley Dale after emergency services were called to a stretch of river in the early hours of Friday morning, Derbyshire Police say.

"The woman was reported as having been swept away by flood water in Rowsley and the body of what is believed to be the same woman was found in Darley Dale and was recovered at 10.40am," a statement from the police said.

The statement added that formal identification "has yet to take place" but the family of the woman have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time," police said.