Defense calls for admonishment of state prosecutor 

(Pool)

Defense attorney Laura Hogue asked the judge in the trial of three men charged with murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's death to publicly reprimand state prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre for a question she asked during cross-examination.

Ollivierre asked witness Lindy Cofer, "Do you believe that someone stealing is deserving of the death penalty?" Hogue also asked the judge that the jury be instructed to disregard the question.

Hogue filed the motion on behalf of her client Gregory McMichael, saying, "It's inappropriate, it's incendiary. It's prejudicial. It's improper and we ask that she be sanctioned in front of the jury for having done that in such a, in any case, but in such a serious case."

She filed the motion after the jury had been excused for lunch.

The attorneys for the other two defendants joined in the motion.

Ollivierre told the court that she believed it was an appropriate question to ask the witness under cross-examination.

Judge Timothy Walmsley said he would consider the motion.