Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury that the defendants' actions were not a lawful citizen's arrest because they were "not present when any crime was committed."
"The suggestion that Ahmaud committed a crime is based on what? Not immediate knowledge, but speculation," she said.
She said that the defendants' desire to stop and question Arbery "demonstrates uncertainty."
"'Hey, where are you coming from?' They don't know where he's coming from. 'What are you doing?' They don't know what he's doing. Remember Mr. Bryan heard, 'What did you steal?' They don't know what he's done. They don't know why he's out there running. They don't have immediate knowledge. They have no knowledge. They have speculation," Dunikoski said.
She added that the defendants wanting "to question Ahmaud demonstrates a lack of immediate knowledge [of a crime] which is required, required under the citizen's arrest law...that means this was not a lawful citizen's arrest."
During Dunikoski's remarks about citizen's arrest, the defense objected, claiming that her statements about the law were inaccurate. The judge reminded the jury that before they begin deliberations he will we instruct the jury on the law.
The state's closing argument is ongoing.