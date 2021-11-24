Jury asks to see video and hear the 911 call from the day of the shooting

The jury is asking to see evidence that was presented during trial while they continue their deliberations on Wednesday.

The jury has asked to see the shooting video and hear the 911 call that Gregory McMichael made on Feb. 23, 2020, the judge said.

The jury foreperson asked the court if they could view each video three times, along with the 911 call.

The jury then entered the courtroom this morning and the judge read their request, which read:

"We, the jury, request to see the following videos three times each: One, the original video, the short version. Two, the enhanced high contrast version. We would also like to listen to the 911 call on to 2/23 made by Greg McMichael."

The judge then discussed with the jury which versions of the video that they were interested in viewing. They told the judge that they wanted to see two versions of the videos played at trial.

The court then played each video three times. After viewing the videos, the jury listened to a version of the 911 call.