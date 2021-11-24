Benjamin Crump, the civil rights attorney who is representing Ahmaud Arbery's father, said one of the defense attorney's remarks about Arbery's appearance and hygiene was "dog-whistle rhetoric."

Crump said the attorney described Arbery "as if he was a runaway slave, and they were allowed to chase him and make him comply or kill him."

"And the only question that remains unanswered is if this jury is going to give us a Jim Crow verdict or they're going to say to America we must be better than this in 2021," Crump said on CNN's "New Day."

The remarks from Laura Hogue, a lawyer for Gregory McMichael — one of the three White men accused in the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in February 2020 — elicited gasps in the courtroom and prompted criticism from Arbery's family and legal experts.

Crump also said remarks from another defense attorney, Kevin Gough, about not allowing Black pastors inside the courtroom were "arrogant."

"It was the essence of White supremacy mentality — almost like thinking because a Black man is jogging, that ordinary White citizens can stop him and make him comply," Crump said.

