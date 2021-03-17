Suspect faces multiple murder charges following spa shootings
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit has charged Robert Long, the 21 year-old accused of killing several people in Georgia, with four counts of murder.
These are in addition to earlier charges from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office that include “four counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault and has no bond,” the CCSO said in a Wednesday statement.
In total, Long faces eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault for the incidents.
He is currently detained at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and it is anticipated that he will face a judge tomorrow.
Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings saying it's too early in the investigation to determine if they were a hate crime.
1 hr 14 min ago
Biden asks White House officials to conduct listening sessions in wake of Atlanta-area shooting
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President Biden has asked domestic policy adviser Susan Rice and White House public engagement director and senior adviser Cedric Richmond to conduct community listening sessions in the wake of the Atlanta-area shooting that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the President made the request “so that we can hear from the community and determine how that should impact policies moving forward.”
Psaki pointed to the memorandum Biden signed in January to combat racism against Asian Americans in the United States.
“He did sign an executive order, and actually there are ongoing processes, including from the Department of Justice, where they're doing listening sessions now, HHS will start those soon,” Psaki said at a briefing Wednesday.
“There's also an ongoing review of domestic violent extremism that is wide-ranging, that is a 100 day review that will take a look at a range of issues and that will also be a longer-term, strategic, comprehensive look at how that impacts our society and this will certainly be a part of that,” Psaki added.
1 hr 33 min ago
Shooting suspect purchased the gun this week, law enforcement sources say
From CNN’s Josh Campbell, Ryan Young, Casey Tolan and Amanda Watts
Investigators believe the gunman accused of shooting and killing several people at three different spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday purchased the weapon he used in the attack this week, law enforcement sources tell CNN.
One of the sources said nothing in suspect Robert Aaron Long’s background would have prevented the purchase.
Long is accused of shooting and killing several people at three different spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday, according to authorities.
During a Wednesday news conference, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Long “made indicators that he has some issues, potentially, sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.”
Reynolds told reporters that the family of Long turned him in to authorities on Tuesday.
A law enforcement source said the suspect was recently kicked out of the house by his family due to his sexual addiction, which, the source said, included frequently spending hours on end watching pornography online.
According to an incident report from CCSO, a 911 caller said the suspect could possibly be his son and “does have a tracker on his phone.” Another anonymous caller to 911 told dispatch the suspect was “kicked out of his parents' house last night,” adding that he “was emotional,” the incident report says.
Long, 21, has been charged with, “four counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault and has no bond,” the CCSO said in a Wednesday statement. He is currently detained at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. He could face separate charges for the shootings he’s suspected of committing in Atlanta, but authorities there have not charged him yet.
According to two law enforcement sources involved in the investigation, Long attempted to justify his actions when he told police he thought about killing himself, but decided instead to "help" others with sexual addictions by targeting spas.
One of the sources tells CNN, the suspect is on suicide watch and was wearing a vest intended to protect him from self-harm in the mug shot.
FBI agents from the bureau's Atlanta field office civil rights team continue to investigate whether race was a factor in the murders, one of the sources said.
2 hr 58 min ago
Shootings are a reminder to protect "most vulnerable," Georgia official says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
After eight people — six of whom were Asian women — were killed in shootings at Atlanta-area spas, Georgia State Rep. Sam Park said it serves as a reminder to “protect the most vulnerable among us.”
“There's been a lot of concern with the Asian American community, particularly given the surge in violence and discrimination we’ve seen over this past year, a lot of it being driven by racist political rhetoric. … Regardless of the motivation, given the concerns the community already has, in light of all the attacks we have seen — particularly against Asian American women and the elderly — I think it’s a reminder in which we need to do everything we possibly can to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Park told CNN's Brianna Keilar.
Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings saying it's too early in the investigation to determine if they were a hate crime.
Park recommended that people contact their local leaders if they feel unsafe or threatened.
“Make your voice heard. Reach out to your community members, reach out to elected officials, law enforcement. And raise those concerns so that we can do as much as we can to provide support,” he said.
3 hr 15 min ago
First lady to Atlanta shooting victims' families: "My heart is with you"
From CNN's DJ Judd
First lady Jill Biden addressed shootings in Georgia this afternoon during remarks at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Concord, New Hampshire.
“I want to start by saying something directly to the families of the shooting victims in Atlanta last night,” Biden said Wednesday. “My heart is with you. And I hope that all Americans will join me in praying for everyone touched by this senseless tragedy.”
Local police have yet to definitively offer a motive in the Tuesday spree, but because of many of the victims' backgrounds, some public officials and organizations have raised concerns that ethnicity came into play.
It comes following an alarming spike in violence directed at the Asian American community in recent months.
3 hr 37 min ago
Georgia attorney: Asian communities "in shock" and "outraged" following fatal shooting
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Attorney Christopher Chan, advisory chair of the Asian American Action Fund Georgia Chapter, said the Atlanta shootings is of high concern “because it's such a high-profile event that has occurred against our community.”
Chan told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that Asian communities in Georgia are “in shock” and “outraged" following the fatal shooting rampage that left six Asian women dead.
“We want attention drawn to this rising epidemic of hate crime, of crimes being committed against Asian Americans. We want a stronger police presence if not attention to those crimes that are being perpetrated against our community. And we actually welcome our Black and Latinx community leaders to stand with us in this call for increased attention to these crimes being committed against the Asian American community,” Chan said.
Chan told Keilar that steps like Congress passing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act could help “strengthen the reportings around alleged hate crimes against Asian Americans.”
He added, “It would also set into place some Department of Justice procedures as well as coordination among state and local law enforcement as to the language being used to describe Covid-19, particularly getting rid of and correcting descriptions as to how Covid-19 is being described in the news and media."
Police have yet to report a motive in the attack.
Watch:
3 hr 48 min ago
Biden won't make connection to motive of Georgia shooter until investigation is complete
President Joe Biden said that brutality against Asian Americans is "very, very troubling," but he would make "no connection" when it comes to the possible motivation of the man accused of killing eight people in Georgia until the investigation is complete.
The President said he was briefed by the attorney general and the director of the FBI on the phone on Tuesday.
"The investigation is ongoing and the question of motivation is still to be determined. But whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans are ... they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans for the last couple of months and I think it is very, very troubling," Biden said before hosting a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland.
"I am making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer. I am waiting for an answer from – as the investigation proceeds – from the FBI and from the Justice Department," he added. "I'll have more to say when the investigation is completed."
While police have not yet offered a motive in the attacks, the shootings follow a spike in violence directed at the Asian American community in recent months.
Watch:
3 hr 14 min ago
Georgia shooting suspect's grandmother speaks out
From CNN's Audrey Ash
CNN went to the home of the grandparents of Georgia shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long in Morristown, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
“All I want to say is that he is our grandson and we still love him very much,” said Long’s grandmother, Margaret Long, who was visibly upset.
Long’s grandfather interrupted the conversation, saying they’d been told not to speak to anyone and gave no further comment.
Some context: Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters earlier today that the family of suspected spa shooter Robert Aaron Long turned him into authorities Tuesday.
Reynolds said he talked to the family and they "were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said.
4 hr 32 min ago
Georgia's Asian American leaders call for a community-centered response
An Asian American justice group has blamed White supremacy and racism as the cause for Tuesday night's Atlanta shooting and is calling for communities of color to band together to condemn racist violence.
In a statement released Wednesday, Stephanie Cho, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, said:
“We are heartbroken by these acts of violence. Six Asian women lost their lives. Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and in our light. We’re calling on our allies across communities of color to stand with us in grief and solidarity against racist violence in all its forms. When our most vulnerable community members are targeted, we all need to band together."
"While the details of the shootings are still emerging, this happened under the trauma of increasing violence against Asian Americans nationwide, fueled by white supremacy and systemic racism. While anti-Asian violence is woven throughout our nation’s history, the Trump administration’s scapegoating of Asians for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the incidence of hate and violence against Asian Americans. According to the most recent data, hate incidents targeting Asian Americans rose by nearly 150% in 2020, with Asian American women twice as likely to be targeted," the statement continued.
Phi Nguyen, litigation director at the organization, said: “That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of sexism, structural violence, and white supremacy.”
The statement called for local and state government to "provide robust in-language interpretation and translation for crisis intervention resources, including support for mental health and immigration services. It is time for Georgia to invest in transformative justice that begins with cross racial dialogue and community-building."