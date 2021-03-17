VP Harris to Asian American community following shootings: "We stand with you"

Vice President Kamala Harris offered support and solidarity with the Asian American community after eight people were killed at metro Atlanta spas on Tuesday.
"It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it," said Harris, the first South Asian, Black and female vice president.
Harris noted that the investigation is still ongoing. Officials said it is too early to determine whether or not the shootings are being considered a hate crime. Six of the eight people killed were Asian women, according to officials.
"I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate," Harris said.
Harris said she and President Biden extend their prayers to the families of those killed.
Watch: