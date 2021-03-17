US
Atlanta-area spa shootings

The crisis at the US border

Fauci testifies on Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic

What's moving markets today

8 killed in shootings at Atlanta-area spas

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:53 a.m. ET, March 17, 2021
13 min ago

VP Harris to Asian American community following shootings: "We stand with you"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris offered support and solidarity with the Asian American community after eight people were killed at metro Atlanta spas on Tuesday.

"It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it," said Harris, the first South Asian, Black and female vice president.

Harris noted that the investigation is still ongoing. Officials said it is too early to determine whether or not the shootings are being considered a hate crime. Six of the eight people killed were Asian women, according to officials.

"I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate," Harris said.

Harris said she and President Biden extend their prayers to the families of those killed.

Watch:

25 min ago

Only surviving victim of Atlanta shootings is in stable condition, official says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts 

The only surviving victim of Tuesday’s shootings in Atlanta is in stable condition, according to Captain Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

During a Wednesday briefing, Baker said the victim is in stable condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. 

Baker said in Cherokee County, there were five victims total. Four were killed and one survived.  

On Tuesday, eight people were found dead – six of them Asian women – at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta area, according to law enforcement officials.

Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings, but confirmed a suspect is in custody. The investigation is at an early stage.

28 min ago

Barack Obama reacts to Atlanta shootings and rise in anti-Asian violence

From CNN's Konstantin Toropin

Barack Obama speaks in 2019.
Former President Barack Obama reacted to news of Tuesday night's shootings in Atlanta, tweeting a statement about anti-Asian violence and gun control.

"Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end," Obama wrote.

"Yesterday's shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society," he added.

The shootings at spas in Georgia left eight people dead – six of them Asian women – in three separate incidents.

Remember: Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings but confirmed a suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

36 min ago

Most of the Georgia shooting victims were Asian, 2 were White 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

WXIA
According to Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, most of the victims in Tuesday’s shooting in Georgia were Asian, and two were White. 

In total, eight people were killed in Atlanta and Cherokee County.

“Just to be clear, our victims – I know that, obviously, Atlanta, all their victims were Asian – two of our victims were white,” Baker said during a Wednesday briefing. 

“We had two Asians and two Whites that were killed at our location,” he explained. 

Earlier in the briefing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said regardless of the motivation of this crime:

“We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.”

Officials stressed that it is still early in the investigation and nothing can be ruled out at this point.

Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings.

33 min ago

How police caught the suspect, according to local officials

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff Frank Reynolds speaks on March 17.
Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff Frank Reynolds speaks on March 17. WGCL

Officials today gave a chronological order of events that unfolded on Tuesday night in the Atlanta area, where eight people – including six Asian women – were shot dead at three metro Atlanta spas. One suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff Frank Reynolds says his department got a call about a shooting at about 4:55 p.m. ET.

"Our deputies responded and found multiple gunshot victims. We were able to quickly identify a potential subject from video footage," he said.

At 5:47 p.m. ET,  police responded to a robbery call at 1916 Piedmont Road, where they found three women shot. While investigating that incident, they received another call about an incident at 1907 Piedmont Road, where they found another women shot, another law enforcement official said.

"Both locations were massage parlors. At that time, we recognized that we had had information previously put out by Cherokee County that they had a similar incident in their jurisdiction," he said.

When police put the information about the suspect on social media, the suspect's family members got in touch.

"Shortly thereafter, we were contacted by members of a family, indicating that that may be their son. So we met with them. I was there speaking with the family. They're very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension," he added.

Law enforcement was then able to track the suspect's phone, anticipating his movements. Crisp County police intercepted him in coordination with state patrol.

"They initiated a traffic stop and then immediately pitted the vehicle. After the vehicle was pitted, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Crisp County jail," a state patrol official said. 

The suspect was interviewed by the Cherokee County police, Atlanta police and the FBI on Tuesday night and remains at Cherokee County adult detention center, Reynolds reported.

Watch:

53 min ago

Family of suspected shooter turned him in to authorities, sheriff says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

WXIA
Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters that the family of suspected spa shooter Robert Aaron Long turned him into authorities Tuesday. 

During a Wednesday news conference Reynolds said once police responded to the scene of the shooting at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, they were able to identify a suspect through surveillance video and put the images on social media. 

“Shortly thereafter we were contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son, so we met with them,” Reynolds said. 

Reynolds said he spoke to the family directly. 

“They were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said. 

Reynolds said once they identified Long as a suspect, they were able to track his phone and anticipate his movements allowing for his eventual apprehension in Crisp County.  

Reynolds called the apprehension the result of a “coordinated effort” by the various departments and Georgia State Patrol. 

Reynolds said officers hit Long’s vehicle “to prevent a pursuit.”

57 min ago

Biden says he will be talking about Atlanta shootings today

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden said he will be addressing a multiple shooting incident in Atlanta later Wednesday. 

"I'll be talking about that in a minute – I'll be back out,” he told reporters over the roar of Marine One on the South Lawn as he returned from Delaware.

Eight people were shot dead at three metro Atlanta spas on Tuesday. Six were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. 

Police have not yet offered a motive in the bloody attacks, but because of many of the victims' backgrounds, some public officials and organizations have raised concerns that ethnicity came into play. It comes amid an alarming spike in violence directed at the Asian American community in recent months.

It's unclear what time specifically Biden will be back to address this – the next item on his public schedule is a 1 p.m. ET bilateral meeting with the Irish Taoiseach. 

53 min ago

Sheriff says shooting suspect "may have frequented" some of the targeted spas

WXIA
Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said the 21-year-old suspect in custody "may have frequented" some of the spas.

Speaking at a news conference with other Georgia officials, Reynolds said:

"We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI. He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."

However, the sheriff stressed that it is still early in the investigation and nothing can be ruled out at this point.

Police have not yet offered a motive in the shootings.

54 min ago

Atlanta mayor says the suspect was on his way to Florida to possibly commit more attacks

WXIA
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said today that police determined the Atlanta spa shooting suspect was on his way to Florida "perhaps to carry out additional shootings."

She commended law enforcement for their coordination and quick response in apprehending the suspect.

"This could have been a significantly worse," Bottoms said.

"I can't express enough my gratitude for the coordination and the public as a whole should be grateful that this suspect was quickly apprehended because it is very likely that there would have been more victims on yesterday."

Watch: