CNN legal analyst: Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to retry Cosby for a third time

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig noted Wednesday that the opinion to overturn Bill Cosby's conviction comes from the highest court in the state.

If prosecutors want to continue to pursue a conviction against Cosby, they will have to decide if they want to try him for the third time.

"This opinion is coming from the highest state court in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to try to retry Bill Cosby for what would be a third time," he said.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said that the Supreme Court indicated that prosecutors went too far to call up to five other alleged victims to establish a pattern against Cosby. The majority opinion says in a footnote that they didn't consider that issue.