US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

House to vote to establish Capitol...

live news

Live

Bill Cosby to be released from...

live news

Live

The latest on the partial building...

live news

Live

House to vote Wednesday to create...

Live Updates

Bill Cosby to be released from prison after conviction overturned

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:22 p.m. ET, June 30, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

CNN legal analyst: Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to retry Cosby for a third time

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig noted Wednesday that the opinion to overturn Bill Cosby's conviction comes from the highest court in the state.

If prosecutors want to continue to pursue a conviction against Cosby, they will have to decide if they want to try him for the third time.

"This opinion is coming from the highest state court in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to try to retry Bill Cosby for what would be a third time," he said.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said that the Supreme Court indicated that prosecutors went too far to call up to five other alleged victims to establish a pattern against Cosby. The majority opinion says in a footnote that they didn't consider that issue.

53 min ago

Bill Cosby to be released from prison after conviction overturned

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Bill Cosby at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 2018.
Bill Cosby at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 2018. David Majaletti/Pool/Getty Images

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated Bill Cosby’s 2018 conviction and judgement of sentence, according Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Courts.

The majority opinion stated “Cosby convictions and judgement of sentence are vacated and he is discharged,” Witalec told CNN as she read from the majority opinion.

The court was split on its judgment with four in favor, two part in favor, part not in favor, and one who filed a dissent entirely.

The decision cannot appealed by the prosecution in the state of Pennsylvania.

When asked if Cosby can be released from prison today, Witalec deferred to the prisons department.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.