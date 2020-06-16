US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 8:51 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020
2 hr 39 min ago

Ban on French police chokeholds overturned until September

From CNN's Pierre Bairin

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

The head of France's national police has said officers can still use chokeholds "with discernment" until September 1, overturning an immediate ban on the technique less than a week after it was announced.

On June 9, France’s interior minister Christophe Castaner announced that the use of the chokehold technique, deemed dangerous by a police director general working group, would be banned.

The French police describes the technique as “squeezing the neck for a long time in order to reduce the influx of oxygen and limit muscle response,” as published in a French interior ministry press release. 

Castaner's speech was in response to nationwide protests against police violence and racism which followed George Floyd's death in the US.

The minister said there would be “zero tolerance” on racism within the French police force.

But his remarks caused anger among police unions, who protested the speech and demanded the right to keep using the chokehold technique.

Frédéric Veaux, the head of the French police, informed forces that the method could still be used, until September 1, in specific cases such as when arresting large or violent individuals, an interior ministry spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson said a new working group was being put in place to find alternate methods to the chokehold technique by September 1 and added that teaching of the technique had already ceased.

4 hr 9 min ago

Night of unrest at protests in 3 states leads to a shooting and arrests

From CNN's Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman

Protests in three states Monday night resulted in a shooting, arrests and the closure of one city's downtown.

Portland, Oregon: Police declared a civil disturbance and closed part of downtown, police said, after some protesters lit a fire, looted a store and injured an officer with a rock. 

Albuquerque, New Mexico: Vigilantes may have instigated violence that led to a shooting, according to officials. The victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition, authorities said. Police detained individuals involved in the shooting after using chemical irritants and flash bangs to protect officers at the scene near the Albuquerque National History Museum.

Nashville, Tennessee: Tennessee state troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate the Capitol grounds.

Read the full story:

Night of unrest at protests in 3 states leads to a shooting and arrests
4 hr 39 min ago

Charges dropped against black pastor who was assaulted; now 5 people are charged with hate crimes

From CNN's Rebekah Riess and Hollie Silverman

Pastor Leon McCray Sr.
Pastor Leon McCray Sr. WHSV

Five people have been charged with hate crimes in Virginia and the black pastor they are accused of attacking is no longer facing charges for pulling out a gun during the incident.

Leon McCray Sr. was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm during a June 1 incident in the town of Edinburg in Shenandoah County, a news release from the Shenandoah County sheriff said.

McCray, a 61-year-old pastor at Lighthouse Church & Marketplace Ministries International, told CNN affiliate WHSV that the incident started when he noticed two people dragging a refrigerator toward the dumpsters at an apartment building he owns in Edinburg.

When he confronted them and asked them to leave they "got irate" with him before leaving and then returned with three more people who began to threaten him and use "all types of racial slurs," McCray told WHSV.

McCray pulled out his weapon after the group surrounded him and one man began headbutting him, he told WHSV.

However, when deputies arrived they arrested McCray and no one else.

Now: Two supervisors in the sheriff's office have been placed on unpaid administrative leave and an administrative review has been launched into their handling of the incident, Sheriff Timothy Carter said in a video message.

All five people accused in the attack were arrested Thursday and face a variety of charges, including hate crime charges, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Read more here.

3 hr 2 min ago

Portland Police close downtown and declare civil disturbance

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Demonstrators confront police while protesting on June 13 in Portland, Oregon.
Demonstrators confront police while protesting on June 13 in Portland, Oregon. Terray Sylvester/Reuters

Police in Portland, Oregon have declared a civil disturbance in the city's downtown area "due to criminal activity."

"Downtown is now closed from SW Naito to Broadway and SW Lincoln to Harvey Milk. Please leave to the North--toward Burnside. We are advising crowd to leave now or be subject to arrest or use of force,” the police tweeted.  

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said protesters were pointing lasers at officers who are protecting the Justice Center.

“We are advising the crowd to stop shaking the fence and throwing projectiles. We are here to protect the people who work in the Justice Center and the adults in custody who are living inside…Slingshots are launching objects and additional projectiles are being thrown at deputies. Stop throwing items, stop pointing lasers…” the sheriff’s office said. 

The Portland Police said the “Crowd continues to throw projectiles at officers. Downtown is closed,” and police are working to disperse the crowd.

5 hr 51 min ago

Tennessee state troopers detain 21 protesters on Capitol grounds

From CNN’s Mitch McCluskey

Tennessee State Troopers and protesters face off outside of the State Capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, June 15.
Tennessee State Troopers and protesters face off outside of the State Capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, June 15. Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/Reuters

Tennessee state troopers detained 21 protesters after they refused to vacate the Tennessee State Capitol grounds late on Monday night, the state Highway Patrol said.

Troopers warned the demonstrators at 10:30 p.m. local time that anyone remaining on the Capitol grounds at 11 p.m. would be arrested.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the protesters refused to leave after several warnings and sat down, locking legs and arms.

After the deadline passed, the troopers arrested 21 protesters -- 19 received citations and two people were arrested for public intoxication, the highway patrol said.

6 hr 10 min ago

Oklahoma State football coach responds after star running back Chuba Hubbard calls for change

From CNN's Jill Martin, Alicia Lee and Saba Hamedy

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy said he's "looking forward to making some changes" after his star running back called him out for wearing a T-shirt branded with the logo of a right-wing news outlet.

The comment came just hours after Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State's running back, called out Gundy on Twitter for wearing a One America News network (OAN) T-shirt.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard tweeted on Monday, linking to a photo of Gundy in the shirt. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

The network offers viewers right-wing conspiracy theories and pro-Trump commentary mixed in with wire video news packages that are sometimes skewed to fit its editorial viewpoint.

In a follow-up tweet Monday, Hubbard posted a video of him and Gundy addressing the public.

"In light of today's tweet with the T-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society," Gundy said.

Read the full story:

Oklahoma State football coach responds after star running back Chuba Hubbard calls for change
6 hr 48 min ago

Here's the latest on the anti-racism protests across the US

A woman protests outside a burned Wendy's restaurant following the death of Rayshard Brooks on Monday, June 15, in Atlanta, Georgia.
A woman protests outside a burned Wendy's restaurant following the death of Rayshard Brooks on Monday, June 15, in Atlanta, Georgia. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Anti-racist protests continue to spread following the death of George Floyd, leading to calls to defund police departments and take down historic statues.

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:

  • Trump's executive order: The US President is expected to sign an executive order to establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies and a database to better track excessive use of force by police officers nationwide.
  • Concern over officers' use of force: A concerned dispatcher watching the death of George Floyd on surveillance cameras felt it was necessary to alert a supervisor about the use of force applied by the officers involved, according to an audio recording released by the Minneapolis Police Department. The department also released two 911 transcripts, including one from an unidentified off-duty city firefighter.
  • Review of the hanging deaths: The FBI, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney's office for the Central District of California are reviewing investigations into the recent hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine if foul play or civil rights violations played a role.
  • NFL commissioner encourages team to sign Colin Kaepernick: Roger Goodell told ESPN that he would support and encourage a team interested in signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Kaepernick has not been signed to a team since 2017, after he began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.
  • Police release disciplinary history for two officers in Rayshard Brooks shooting: Officer Garrett Rolfe's record shows a use of force complaint from September 19, 2016, that resulted in a written reprimand the following year. Rolfe’s record also included several citizen complaints, all with notes that no action was taken. Officer Devin Brosnan has two firearm discharges on his record, both entered on the record this month.
  • Charges weighed: The Fulton County District Attorney is weighing charges for both officers involved in the Brooks shooting. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr. said they are hoping to make a decision on Wednesday.
7 hr 21 min ago

Police have detained individuals involved in Albuquerque protest shooting

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Jennifer Henderson 

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed civilian group, following the shooting of a man during a protest over a statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oñate on Monday, June 15, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed civilian group, following the shooting of a man during a protest over a statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oñate on Monday, June 15, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal/AP

The Albuquerque police and its emergency response team have detained "individuals" after a person was shot during a protest in Albuquerque’s Old Town, the police said. 

“Police used chemical irritants and flash bangs to protect officers and detain individuals involved in the shooting. The individuals were disarmed and taken into custody for questioning. At this time, additional police teams have been deployed to ensure all officers can safely end the situation. APD investigators are also on standby. We will release additional information as it becomes available,” according to the Albuquerque Police Department in a news release.

Police say the shooting victim is in critical but stable condition.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the shooting "was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city."

The protest took place near the Albuquerque National History Museum and the city's police chief said he believes vigilante groups could have helped to instigate the violence.  

“We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution,” Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said in a news release.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham statement on Twitter, "The heavily-armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a 'civil guard' were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force."

7 hr 50 min ago

Pelosi says a police 'chokehold is a lynching' and she's confident Republicans will agree to ban them

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to police chokeholds as "a lynching" Monday evening and said she's confident Republican lawmakers will agree to ban them. 

Her comments come as Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing police reform bills, with the Democratic legislation going further in several respects by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

White House officials have been coordinating with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the sole black Republican senator, who is spearheading the GOP's legislative effort.

"I can't imagine they wouldn't have a ban on chokeholds. Let's get reasonable," Pelosi told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"A chokehold is a lynching. That's a strangulation. It's a lynching. I think that is almost like the lowest common denominator, but again I will leave it up to my negotiators, because as you know in a negotiation, it's not what's in or out, it's the sum total of the different impact that the legislation will have in justice and policing," she said.

The negotiations over police reform follow weeks of national unrest over police brutality and racism that began after the death of George Floyd.

Read more:

Pelosi says a police 'chokehold is a lynching' and she's confident Republicans will agree to ban them
