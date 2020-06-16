New York governor signs more police reform legislation

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams of Burke County, Georgia, said the shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “completely justified” and that the case cannot be compared to deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“We saw in the video that Brooks is engaged in a fight with the officers. They were on the ground. We know that when we’re on the ground, we have a very high likelihood of being hurt or killed,” Williams told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Lethal force used by the police officer was “very necessary and the Fourth Amendment allows it,” Williams said.

“There's nothing malicious or sadistic in the way these officers behaved,” he added.

Williams also said that it’s “unfortunate” that law enforcement leaders in Georgia have not come out and stood together on the case.

“I think it’s political and it’s senseless. We’re sending the wrong message to our black youth. We’re telling them that it’s okay, that they can run from the police, they can take a weapon from the police, they can fight with the police and point a weapon at the police and expect nothing to happen. That is a wrong message to send to black youth,” Williams said.

Former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned promptly after Brooks' death and the officer who shot him, Garrett Rolfe, was fired after footage showed him shooting at Brooks multiple times from the back.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said that Brooks' death doesn't seem justified and announced that she will sign executive orders on police reform. Bottoms said that after Brooks was killed, it "became abundantly clear very quickly that there is a need for us to take an immediate look at our training policies."

Watch here: