Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 8:58 p.m. ET, June 16, 2020
5 hr 28 min ago

New York governor signs more police reform legislation

Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily press briefing in Tarrytown, New York on June 15.
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily press briefing in Tarrytown, New York on June 15. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday requiring State Police officers to wear body cameras and legislation to create a law enforcement misconduct investigative office in the state.

Body cameras: The body camera legislation requires all State Police patrol officers to use body-worn cameras and begin recording immediately before the officer exits their patrol vehicle, Cuomo announced.

Misconduct investigative office: The independent Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office will “review, study, audit and make recommendations to police agencies in the State with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement; increasing public safety; protecting civil liberties and civil rights; ensuring compliance with constitutional protections and local, state and federal laws; and increasing the public's confidence in law enforcement,” according to Cuomo.

“The Office will also handle misconduct complaints statewide about any local law enforcement agencies. Unlike the Special Prosecutor, which is triggered only upon a law enforcement related death, this will allow for an independent review of complaints of misconduct for any local law enforcement agency.”

Here's some of CNN's previous reporting on police reform laws that have recently passed in New York.

5 hr 5 min ago

Georgia sheriff says use of lethal force on Rayshard Brooks "completely justified"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams of Burke County, Georgia, said the shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “completely justified” and that the case cannot be compared to deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“We saw in the video that Brooks is engaged in a fight with the officers. They were on the ground. We know that when we’re on the ground, we have a very high likelihood of being hurt or killed,” Williams told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Lethal force used by the police officer was “very necessary and the Fourth Amendment allows it,” Williams said.

“There's nothing malicious or sadistic in the way these officers behaved,” he added.

Williams also said that it’s “unfortunate” that law enforcement leaders in Georgia have not come out and stood together on the case.

“I think it’s political and it’s senseless. We’re sending the wrong message to our black youth. We’re telling them that it’s okay, that they can run from the police, they can take a weapon from the police, they can fight with the police and point a weapon at the police and expect nothing to happen. That is a wrong message to send to black youth,” Williams said.

Former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned promptly after Brooks' death and the officer who shot him, Garrett Rolfe, was fired after footage showed him shooting at Brooks multiple times from the back.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said that Brooks' death doesn't seem justified and announced that she will sign executive orders on police reform. Bottoms said that after Brooks was killed, it "became abundantly clear very quickly that there is a need for us to take an immediate look at our training policies."

Watch here:

5 hr 24 min ago

Acting Homeland Security chief: Law enforcement "need to restore that public trust"

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Chad F. Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks during a press conference in Miami, on June 8.
Chad F. Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks during a press conference in Miami, on June 8. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that trust between the public and law enforcement needs to be restored.

“That’s what the President is taking on with the executive order here,” he said in an interview on Fox today.

“And we need to restore that public trust,” Wolf added. “And again, the President is doing that through a number of initiatives.”

Wolf later said: “We need to make sure we give law enforcement the resources, the leadership, the training that they need to do the job to protect American communities. This is not about defunding the police or law enforcement. This is about giving them the tools and resources they need to change their culture, to reform if we see that and need to do that.”  

5 hr 11 min ago

Los Angeles officials introduce motion to replace some LAPD officers with non-law enforcement agencies

From CNN's Alexandra Meeks and Madeline Holcombe 

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. speaks at the City Club in Los Angeles, on December 3, 2019
Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. speaks at the City Club in Los Angeles, on December 3, 2019 Earl Gibson III/AP

An effort is underway in Los Angeles to replace Los Angeles Police Department officers with unarmed, non-law enforcement agencies who will be responsible for responding to "non-violent calls of service," Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. announced Tuesday.

"We need to reimagine public safety in the 21st century. One which reduces the need for armed police presence, especially when the situation does not necessarily require it," Wesson said in a statement about the motion he and his colleagues introduced today.

Wesson, the first African American president of the Los Angeles City Council, said police have gone from part of the solution to part of the problem and "may not be best equipped" to respond to non-emergency situations.

"These calls need to be directed to workers with specialized training who are better equipped to handle the situation," Wesson said. "My colleague Nury Martinez and I are calling for a systematic crisis-response plan to replace police presence in non-criminal situations with unarmed service providers including medical professionals, mental health workers, homeless outreach workers and others with specialized training."

Read Wesson's tweet about the motion:

Some background: At least seven Los Angeles police officers were removed from their field duties after using excessive force during recent protests, the police department told CNN on June 10.

The move comes as police across the nation have come under fire for violent responses to demonstrators protesting police brutality. Critics have pointed to the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and in several cases, physical actions as examples of excessive force.

"The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy, and excessive force during the recent civil unrest," police said in a statement. 

The department has assigned 40 investigators to "look into every complaint thoroughly" and "hold every officer accountable for their actions," the department said. Fifty-six complaints are currently being investigated, with 28 involving alleged uses of force, Los Angeles police said.

5 hr 7 min ago

Republicans and Democrats at odds over police reform in Congress as pressure for action mounts

From CNN's Manu Raju, Ali Zaslav and Clare Foran 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at a news conference following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 16.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at a news conference following a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 16. Andrew Harnik/AP

House Democrats and Senate Republicans are on a collision course over policing reform, despite a bipartisan consensus that action is necessary amid nationwide protests and civil unrest in response to high-profile episodes of police misconduct.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell came out firmly against a Democratic plan to overhaul policing on Tuesday, saying that Democrats want to "federalize all of these issues. That's a non-starter. The House version is going nowhere in the Senate."

McConnell dismissed the Democratic proposal as "typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington. We have no interest in that."

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, have reacted critically to the emerging legislation bill being that Senate Republicans are coalescing around being led by GOP Sen. Tim Scott. 

McConnell declined to answer CNN’s Manu Raju question on systemic racism in policing and whether he agrees with President Trump’s earlier comments on the “tiny” number of bad police officers. He instead discussed Senator Tim Scott's policing reform plan. 

Pressed further on addressing systemic racism, McConnell contended: “There is still obviously racism in America.”

On removing Confederate from military assets, McConnell said “Whatever is ultimately decided, I don’t have a problem with.”

However, he said that the removal of Confederate statutes in the Capitol is a “bridge too far.”

“What I do think is clearly a bridge too far is this nonsense we need to airbrush the Capitol and scrub out everybody from years ago who had any connection to slavery,” he said.

McConnell said he would wait until Wednesday morning to announce whether he would bring the Scott police bill to the floor ahead of the two-week July 4 recess.

5 hr 4 min ago

Here's what is in Trump's police reform executive order

President Donald Trump holds an executive order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities after being signed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,on June 16.
President Donald Trump holds an executive order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities after being signed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,on June 16. Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on policing this afternoon in the Rose Garden.

The order is relatively muted when it comes to sweeping police reforms that have been discussed by members of both parties recently. Ultimately, substantive police reforms will require new laws.

Here's what we know about the executive order:

  • A new database for police misconduct. Trump said his EO will establish a new national database of police officers with a history of using excessive force.
  • Mental health co-responders: Trump's EO directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to encourage police departments to embed mental health professionals as co-responders on calls related to mental health, homelessness and addiction. HHS is also directed to help police department find funds to hire this personnel.
  • Trump said he is banning chokeholds. Technically, he is not. Trump said that under his EO "chokeholds will be banned, except when an officer's life is at risk," though only those police departments that choose to get certified would have to comply with that standard.

What happens now: Congress will try to pass legislation on police reform. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing bills, with the Democratic legislation going further in several respects by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Trump suggested Tuesday he was supportive of legislative efforts in the Senate led by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber's sole black Republican.

Watch here:

5 hr 50 min ago

Qualified immunity is a snag in police reform proposals. One GOP senator says he's working on a plan.

From CNN's Lauren Fox 

Senator Mike Braun, speaks during a committee hearing in Washington, on May 20.
Senator Mike Braun, speaks during a committee hearing in Washington, on May 20. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, said he walked his colleagues through a proposal he is working on to amend qualified immunity — which has been a key sticking point between Democrats and Republicans in policing legislation. 

Qualified immunity protects public figures — including police and members of Congress — from being sued for actions they take in the course of their official work. 

Braun’s idea, discussed at a GOP lunch today, is not to eliminate qualified immunity, but to reform it. It would not go nearly as far as the Democrats' proposal, which seeks to end it, but it signals that some Republicans are interested in making some small changes. 

The comments from Braun prompted a robust discussion within the party about how, or even if, to tackle this issue. 

The 15-minute or so discussion about qualified immunity was just part of a broader conversation about the GOP’s agenda for the summer. 

“We all know it’s an issue. It’s a complicated issue that needs more than a knee jerk response,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said of the discussion. 

6 hr 12 min ago

McConnell says he will wait until tomorrow to announce next steps in GOP police reform bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media at the US Capitol in Washington, on June 9.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media at the US Capitol in Washington, on June 9. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would wait until Wednesday morning to announce whether he would bring the Tim Scott police reform bill to the floor ahead of the two-week July 4 recess.

He said they are weighing whether to bring that bill or the defense authorization bill before July 4 as the Senate works on confirming judicial nominees.

“I’ll let you know in the morning” about timing, he said. 

McConnell made similar remarks to GOP senators at lunch today, senators said. The Senate leader also told reporters that the Scott bill is almost finished. 

GOP senators after lunch are indicating they believe most, if not all, of the Senate GOP conference will back the plan. 

Some context: As President Trump moves on an executive order on police reform, Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing bills, with the Democratic legislation going further in several respects by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

White House officials have been coordinating with Scott, the sole black Republican senator, who is spearheading the GOP's legislative effort.

5 hr 47 min ago

75 year-old protester who was pushed to the ground by police has fractured skull, lawyer says

From CNN’s Jacqueline Rose

Mark Gugino is pushed by police in Buffalo, New York.
Mark Gugino is pushed by police in Buffalo, New York. @MikeDesmondWBFO/Twitter

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was pushed to the ground by two Buffalo, New York police officers earlier this month, has a fractured skull and is not able to walk, his lawyer said in a statement provided to CNN Monday evening.

“I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured. While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself,” Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone said.

CNN has not been able to speak with Gugino directly, but in her press statement, Zarcone passed along a message from the senior protester: “I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.”

Gugino is focused on getting better and he remains in the rehabilitation, Zarcone tells CNN Tuesday afternoon.

“Barring something unusual and unforeseen, I don't expect much change at all this week,” she said.

Watch here: