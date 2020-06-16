New York governor signs more police reform legislation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday requiring State Police officers to wear body cameras and legislation to create a law enforcement misconduct investigative office in the state.
Body cameras: The body camera legislation requires all State Police patrol officers to use body-worn cameras and begin recording immediately before the officer exits their patrol vehicle, Cuomo announced.
Misconduct investigative office: The independent Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office will “review, study, audit and make recommendations to police agencies in the State with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement; increasing public safety; protecting civil liberties and civil rights; ensuring compliance with constitutional protections and local, state and federal laws; and increasing the public's confidence in law enforcement,” according to Cuomo.
“The Office will also handle misconduct complaints statewide about any local law enforcement agencies. Unlike the Special Prosecutor, which is triggered only upon a law enforcement related death, this will allow for an independent review of complaints of misconduct for any local law enforcement agency.”
