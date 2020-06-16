Trump brings up black unemployment rate before signing police reform order

Speaking before signing an executive order on police reform, President Trump touted black unemployment rates.
"We achieved the lowest black and Hispanic and Asian unemployment rates in American history, and we will do it again," he said. "A great jobs market and thriving economy is probably the best thing that we can do to help the black, Hispanic, Asian communities."
Some context: Earlier this month, Trump invoked George Floyd's memory to tout the jobs report, which showed a drop in overall unemployment — but also highlighted lingering racial disparities in the US economy.
"Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'There's a great thing that's happening for our country,'" Trump said on Friday. "There's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody. There's a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality."
Facts First: Trump's comment about "equality" is out of sync with reality — the jobs report says white unemployment dropped, but black unemployment ticked up slightly, and was already at a disproportionately high level. As for Trump's comments regarding Floyd having a "great day," activists and pundits have already begun weighing in on the wisdom and propriety of that comment. Floyd died on May 25, killed in police custody in what has been ruled a homicide.