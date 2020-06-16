Mark Gugino is pushed by police in Buffalo, New York. @MikeDesmondWBFO/Twitter

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was pushed to the ground by two Buffalo, New York police officers earlier this month, has a fractured skull and is not able to walk, his lawyer said in a statement provided to CNN Monday evening.

“I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured. While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself,” Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone said.

CNN has not been able to speak with Gugino directly, but in her press statement, Zarcone passed along a message from the senior protester: “I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.”

Gugino is focused on getting better and he remains in the rehabilitation, Zarcone tells CNN Tuesday afternoon.

“Barring something unusual and unforeseen, I don't expect much change at all this week,” she said.