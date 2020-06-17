McConnell says he'll bring the Republican police reform bill to the Senate floor

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today that he intends to bring up the police reform bill that a group of Republican senators — led by the only Black Republican senator Tim Scott — to the floor for a vote.

McConnell said, "So what I'm announcing today is after we do two circuit judges who are queued up early this week or next week we'll return to the Scott bill."

On the "spirit" of the bill, Scott said, "too often we're having a discussion in this nation about are you supporting the law enforcement community or are you supporting communities of color? This is a false binary choice. The answer to the question of which side do you support, it's I support America."

"This legislation encompasses that spirit," he said.

McConnell called on Democrats to join Republicans and support this bill. He said if Democrats "want to make a law and not just make a point then I hope they'll join us in getting on the bill."

He added, "But I want you to know that we're serious about making a law here."

WATCH: