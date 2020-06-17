US
By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 4:31 p.m. ET, June 17, 2020
30 min ago

Former Atlanta officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after he shot him, DA says

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe kicked Rayshard Brooks "while he laid on ground, while he was there fighting for his life" after he was shot.

Howard said that the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks' shoulders "while he struggled for his life."

"Once Mr. Brooks was shot, there is an Atlanta policy that requires that the officers have to provide timely medical attention to Mr. Brooks or to anyone who is injured. But after Mr. Brooks was shot, for some period of two minutes and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied to Mr. Brooks," the district attorney said.

At the news conference, Howard displayed a photo he said shows Rolfe kicking Brooks after he had been shot. There were audible gasps in the room as Howard revealed the image:

A photo of the officer kicking Brooks was displayed at the press conference.
39 min ago

Brooks "never presented himself as a threat," district attorney says

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Rayshard Brooks was "never informed" that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

Howard noted that this is a requirement of the Atlanta Police Department when one is charged with a DUI.

Howard added that Brooks "never presented himself as a threat." At first he was sleeping, Howard said, and then "he was cooperative" after he was awakened.

"But Mr. Brooks never displayed any aggressive behavior during the 41 minutes and 17 seconds," Howard said after his team studied the video evidence.

51 min ago

Rayshard Brooks case marks 40th time police officers have been prosecuted in Fulton County, DA says

Today marks the 40th time Fulton County has prosecuted police officers for misconduct, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Howard shared these remarks during a news conference this afternoon in which he said that warrants would be issued in Brooks' case.

"Unfortunately, this marks the 40th prosecution of police officers for misconduct here in our county. And this is the ninth time that we've prosecuted a homicide case committed by a police officer. Eight of those cases involved black males, and one of those cases involved a black female," Howard said.
36 min ago

DA says he interviewed 10 witnesses and watched 8 videos in Brooks case

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that his office has spoken to 10 different witnesses so far in Rayshard Brooks' case.

"So, the question is asked why were we able to charge this case now? So I want to explain that we have already had an opportunity to speak with three of the witnesses in this case. And those are the three witnesses who were from West Memphis, Tennessee. We have had an opportunity to conduct interviews with seven other witnesses other than the three witnesses from Tennessee," he said.

Howard added that his office has reviewed eight different videos from the shooting scene. Those videos include, two police body cams, two police dash cams, three cell phone videos, and surveillance footage from the Wendy's restaurant.

The district attorney has also examined the two Tasers that were used during the incident.

"We have spent some time examining the Taser evidence in this case," he said. "We've actually examined and possessed the two Tasers that were used. We have also had an opportunity to examine the Taser logs that are prepared as the tasers are used."

1 hr ago

Warrants issued in Rayshard Brooks' case

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he has decided to "issue warrants" in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

The news conference is on going and he has not yet given more details.

2 hr 4 min ago

Possible charges in the killing of Rayshard Brooks to be announced soon. Catch up on the latest news.

Rayshard Brooks
Rayshard Brooks Courtesy Stewart Trial Attorneys

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. is expected to announce his charging decision in the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, according to a statement from his office.

Howard will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET to reveal if he intends to charge the Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta officer who shot Brooks, and fellow officer Devin Brosnan who was also present during the fatal shooting.

Here are the other major headlines you need know:

  • Brooks' family to speak: Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller and other family members will address reporters today at 4:30 p.m. along with family attorneys, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller. Brooks' family and attorneys will react to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's announcement on a charging decision in the police shooting.
  • Actions under scrutiny: The actions of former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes, Derek Chauvin, are being reviewed by state police conduct investigators, according to a new records request filed Tuesday.  
  • Police reform bill called "inadequate": House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Republican police reform plan is inadequate. "We don't need a study about chokeholds. We don't need a study about no-knock warrants... We know what we need to do," Pelosi told CNN today.
1 hr 3 min ago

Nooses found hanging in California neighborhood to be investigated as hate crime

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

A hate crime investigation is underway after several nooses were found hanging from trees in the Lake Merritt neighborhood of Oakland, California.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the nooses have been removed.

"Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated," she said in a statement on Twitter. "Several nooses were found on trees around Lake Merritt were removed and will be investigated as hate crimes. Reports that these were part of exercise equipment do not remove nor excuse their torturous and terrorizing effects."

Schaaf went on to say: “We are all responsible for knowing the history and present day reality of lynchings, hate crimes and racial violence. Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland’s public spaces.”

Investigations underway in Southern California: Earlier this week, the FBI and California Attorney General's Office will now be monitoring the investigation of a man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Monday.

Robert L. Fuller, 24, was hanging from a tree early Wednesday. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Fuller's death was described as "an alleged death by suicide."

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced Monday they will be reviewing the hanging death of Fuller as well as the hanging death of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch — both black males — 10 days earlier in San Bernardino County.

2 hr 21 min ago

English soccer resumes as players and referee take a knee

From CNN's Glen Levy

With the eyes of the world on the English Premier League's long-awaited resumption, players and staff of the two clubs — Aston Villa and Sheffield United — as well as the refereeing officials, all took a knee before the first game of the interrupted season kicked off.

The symbolic and powerful gesture was accompanied by players wearing shirts with their names replaced by the words "Black Lives Matter," a tribute to the movement which has grown in prominence since George Floyd's death.

Exactly 100 days after the last Premier League game took place, Villa's game with Sheffield United was the first of 92 matches to be played behind closed door in the coming weeks, with Manchester City and Arsenal following later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling contributed to a short video with other major football stars explaining how they are "tired" about the manner in which black people are treated and represented.

But the moment which may well carry the greatest impact for the Premier League's "Project Restart" is the show of unity from all involved at a near-empty Villa Park.

2 hr 28 min ago

Democratic senators open to beginning debate on GOP policing bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

Several key Democratic senators signaled they would agree to let the Senate GOP police bill come to the floor for debate if Republican leaders agree to allow votes on their amendments.

But virtually all Democrats are critical of the bill and say there needs to be major changes.

Here's what some Democrats are saying:

  • West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin: Asked if he'd vote for the debate to proceed with commitments for votes on amendments, he said "sure." Manchin went on to say: "I would think we could get 100 votes [to begin debate]. How would you not vote to get on the most important piece of legislation if we all have an open debate, process and amendments?"
  • Delaware Sen. Chris Coons: He said Sen. Tim Scott's bill "falls far short of what this moment requires." But he said that Democrats should put a list of a "series of substantive amendments" and if the GOP allows to have votes on them, they should vote to proceed to begin debate. "If there were an agreement to have a vigorous debate that could include adoption of a whole series of amendments that would bring it up to the level of the bill that I'm on, sure I'd be open to that," Coons said.
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris: She is one of the lead sponsor her party's bill. She wouldn't say one way or the other if she'd vote to block the Scott bill from advancing. "Frankly it gives lip service to the problem and there's just no teeth in it," Harris said of the Scott bill. "It literally — what he is proposing — would not save a life."
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: He is also one of the lead sponsor his party's bill. He also wouldn't say if he'd vote to block the bill. But Booker, who is close friends with Scott and has been talking with him about the plan, was critical of the GOP proposal. "We put the bill forward that will stop the national nightmare that we’ve seen where so many African-Americans have been killed by police," Booker said. "We have a bill that has real consequences, community standards when laws are broken, their bill does not. We have a bill that sets standards for our country of things we will tolerate and their bill does not, does not do that enough and we should be fully debating our bill."

Three Democrats who are up for reelection — Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Doug Jones of Alabama and Gary Peters of Michigan — wouldn't commit to voting to proceed to the bill because they said they had yet to fully review the Scott measure. But they didn't rule out allowing the debate to advance, either. 

What's next: Republicans need 60 votes to open up debate on the measure, meaning at least seven Democrats need to join the GOP, and that vote on whether to bring the bill to the floor is expected to occur next week.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Republicans would allow an "open amendment process" so Democrats could offer amendments, though he said those details still need to be worked out. "I think the best, most certain way to have that bill open up to amendment, is to get on it. Once we are on it, the negotiation begins." 