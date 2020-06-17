US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:08 a.m. ET, June 17, 2020
2 hr 5 min ago

Statue at the heart of Albuquerque protest that led to shooting will be removed

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller condemned the violence that led to a shooting at yesterday’s demonstration and announced at a news conference today that the city will be removing the statue that sparked the protest.

“The shooting last night in Old Town at the Oñate sculpture was a horrific and unacceptable act of violence,” Keller said today at a news conference provided to CNN by affiliate KOAT.

“Last night the sculpture became more than a symbol, it became a matter of public safety, and it is being removed today,” Keller added.

The protest was over a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

Both the mayor and city’s police chief also reiterated that the violence was the result of a small minority of “agitators.”

“The continued involvement of agitators, whether the single individual or group of vigilantes is resulting in this violence,” Police Chief Mike Geier said today.

“Our officers gathered more than 20 guns from just four individuals,” Geier explained. 

Keller also echoed the reports from protesters that the man arrested for shooting and seriously injuring a protester was harassing the crowd.

Steven Ray Baca, 31, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Albuquerque police. Baca is accused of aggravated battery.

“It appears that the perpetrator was agitating at the protest well before the shooting took place,” Keller said.

The investigation into the shooting has been handed off to the state police “to make sure that this is an independent investigation,” Keller said.

7 min ago

Lawyer for Floyd family on why they didn't meet with Trump: They didn't "want to talk politics"

Philonise Floyd and Benjamin Crump with Erin Burnett.
Philonise Floyd and Benjamin Crump with Erin Burnett. CNN

Asked by CNN's Erin Burnett why Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, didn't meet with US President Donald Trump today, Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the family, said they didn't "want to talk politics." 

"They just want justice for their family," he added.

In the interview, Floyd told Burnett the family wants to see Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's bill, H.R. 7120, supported on Capitol Hill.

The bill would bring reform and oversight to policing, including a ban on chokeholds, a registry of police officer conduct complaints and ending police protections that make it hard for people to sue them for excessive force.

"All I was saying was that Philonise Floyd just got from testifying before the United States Congress where he made a passionate plea that this is our opportunity to get meaningful systematic reform to stop this police brutality, these police killings, unjustifiable killings of black people in America," Crump said.

He continued: "And he's testifying before the United Nations tomorrow. And he wholeheartedly supports the legislation that has been put forth by the Congressional Black Caucus because they have been dealing with this issue for decades, and they know what meaningful legislation needs to be passed that they can attach George Floyd's name to. And they don't want to do anything unless it's meaningful."

Watch:

1 hr 52 min ago

Ahmaud Arbery's mom describes meeting with Trump as "very emotional"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Wanda Cooper-Jones.
Wanda Cooper-Jones. Pool

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her private meeting with US President Donald Trump and other victims’ families on Tuesday was “very, very emotional.” 

Talking to reporters on Capitol Hill this afternoon, she described Trump as “very compassionate.” 

“He did assure each family member that we would and should expect change,” she continued.

Cooper-Jones also said Trump “showed major concerns for all families, not just one family.”

On Trump’s executive order on policing, she said, “I don't think that's enough, but I do think that is a start.”

More on this: At the signing of a new policing executive order, Trump said he held a meeting earlier today with several families of victims of police shootings and racially-motivated violence.