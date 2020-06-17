Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks faces 11 charges, including felony murder

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against the former Atlanta officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, including felony murder.

Officer Garrett Rolfe was was fired after footage showed him shooting at Brooks multiple times from the back as Brooks fled.

If found guilty of felony murder, Rolfe faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, Howard said.

Another second officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, is on administrative duty and also faces three charges, including aggravated assault, Howard said.

Howard announced today that Brosnan will be a witness for the state.