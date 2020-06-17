Possible charges in the killing of Rayshard Brooks to be announced soon. Catch up on the latest news.

Senator Joe Manchin speaks during a hearing on June 16. Toni L. Sandys/Pool/Getty Images

Several key Democratic senators signaled they would agree to let the Senate GOP police bill come to the floor for debate if Republican leaders agree to allow votes on their amendments.

But virtually all Democrats are critical of the bill and say there needs to be major changes.

Here's what some Democrats are saying:

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin : Asked if he'd vote for the debate to proceed with commitments for votes on amendments, he said "sure." Manchin went on to say: "I would think we could get 100 votes [to begin debate]. How would you not vote to get on the most important piece of legislation if we all have an open debate, process and amendments?"

: Asked if he'd vote for the debate to proceed with commitments for votes on amendments, he said "sure." Manchin went on to say: "I would think we could get 100 votes [to begin debate]. How would you not vote to get on the most important piece of legislation if we all have an open debate, process and amendments?" Delaware Sen. Chris Coons : He said Sen. Tim Scott's bill "falls far short of what this moment requires." But he said that Democrats should put a list of a "series of substantive amendments" and if the GOP allows to have votes on them, they should vote to proceed to begin debate. "If there were an agreement to have a vigorous debate that could include adoption of a whole series of amendments that would bring it up to the level of the bill that I'm on, sure I'd be open to that," Coons said.

: He said Sen. Tim Scott's bill "falls far short of what this moment requires." But he said that Democrats should put a list of a "series of substantive amendments" and if the GOP allows to have votes on them, they should vote to proceed to begin debate. "If there were an agreement to have a vigorous debate that could include adoption of a whole series of amendments that would bring it up to the level of the bill that I'm on, sure I'd be open to that," Coons said. California Sen. Kamala Harris : She is one of the lead sponsor her party's bill. She wouldn't say one way or the other if she'd vote to block the Scott bill from advancing. "Frankly it gives lip service to the problem and there's just no teeth in it," Harris said of the Scott bill. "It literally — what he is proposing — would not save a life."

: She is one of the lead sponsor her party's bill. She wouldn't say one way or the other if she'd vote to block the Scott bill from advancing. "Frankly it gives lip service to the problem and there's just no teeth in it," Harris said of the Scott bill. "It literally — what he is proposing — would not save a life." New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: He is also one of the lead sponsor his party's bill. He also wouldn't say if he'd vote to block the bill. But Booker, who is close friends with Scott and has been talking with him about the plan, was critical of the GOP proposal. "We put the bill forward that will stop the national nightmare that we’ve seen where so many African-Americans have been killed by police," Booker said. "We have a bill that has real consequences, community standards when laws are broken, their bill does not. We have a bill that sets standards for our country of things we will tolerate and their bill does not, does not do that enough and we should be fully debating our bill."

Three Democrats who are up for reelection — Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Doug Jones of Alabama and Gary Peters of Michigan — wouldn't commit to voting to proceed to the bill because they said they had yet to fully review the Scott measure. But they didn't rule out allowing the debate to advance, either.

What's next: Republicans need 60 votes to open up debate on the measure, meaning at least seven Democrats need to join the GOP, and that vote on whether to bring the bill to the floor is expected to occur next week.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Republicans would allow an "open amendment process" so Democrats could offer amendments, though he said those details still need to be worked out. "I think the best, most certain way to have that bill open up to amendment, is to get on it. Once we are on it, the negotiation begins."