Possible charges in the killing of Rayshard Brooks to be announced soon. Catch up on the latest news.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. is expected to announce his charging decision in the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, according to a statement from his office.
Howard will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET to reveal if he intends to charge the Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta officer who shot Brooks, and fellow officer Devin Brosnan who was also present during the fatal shooting.
Here are the other major headlines you need know:
- Brooks' family to speak: Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller and other family members will address reporters today at 4:30 p.m. along with family attorneys, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller. Brooks' family and attorneys will react to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's announcement on a charging decision in the police shooting.
- Actions under scrutiny: The actions of former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes, Derek Chauvin, are being reviewed by state police conduct investigators, according to a new records request filed Tuesday.
- Police reform bill called "inadequate": House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Republican police reform plan is inadequate. "We don't need a study about chokeholds. We don't need a study about no-knock warrants... We know what we need to do," Pelosi told CNN today.