James Juanillo sits on the sidewalk where he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” on the retaining wall of his home in San Francisco, California, on Monday, June 15. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

James Juanillo was confronted by two white people in the street for stenciling "Black Lives Matter" in chalk in front of his San Francisco home, an incident that Juanillo recorded in a now-viral video.

The couple questioned Juanillo and then called the police.

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon, Juanillo said that he believes they stopped him "because of the color of my skin."

"I believe that it was because I was a person of color, standing and applying chalk art to the facade of a house that is in a great neighborhood, and is historic and is very expensive. And I think it didn’t add up to them," he said.

Juanillo said that Black Lives Matter "should resonate with every American because Black Lives Matter is about equality."

"As a first generation Filipino American, you have to fight for that," he said. "And as a gay man, we fight every day for recognition, for visibility, for equality. So the reason BLM resonates with me, is because I have been fighting for equality my entire life."

The woman in the video who confronted Juanillo, Lisa Alexander, issued a statement apologizing for the incident.

"I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision ... I should have minded my own business," the statement said.

"I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learnt a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience."

Juanillo said that "this can be a really teachable moment for all of us."

"If we can find a way to redeem what is really an ugly situation, maybe it might be an example for the rest of America," he said.

"I'm hoping that if she proffers an apology that is backed with action, that’s backed with fighting for the right side versus fighting for the wrong side. If she uses her platform to recognize she is racist and wrong, that will be powerful."