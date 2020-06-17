Before George Floyd, and before there were nationwide protests across the country against police brutality and racism, there was Terence Crutcher.
In 2016, 40-year old Crutcher was killed by a police officer on a roadway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The atmosphere in Tulsa over policing has been tense for years -- and the protests over Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police only heightened them.
This week, the world's eyes have shifted back to Tulsa, years after the spotlight left following Terence Crutcher's murder. President Donald Trump was forced to reschedule a campaign event in the city originally scheduled for June 19. That day, known as Juneteenth, is a holiday celebrated annually by Tulsa's black residents that marks when slaves in Texas first learned that they had been freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.