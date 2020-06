A crane removes a confederate monument from Decatur square in Georgia on Friday, June 19. Brook Joyner/CNN

A crowd of several hundred people gathered Thursday night in Decatur, Georgia to watch the removal of a Confederate monument.

A large crane was moved into place and by 11:15 p.m. ET authorities were securing lines to the statue at the old DeKalb County Courthouse.

As workers readied the monument for removal the crowd could be heard applauding.

A light police presence was on the scene during the event.

The statue came down just before 11:30 p.m. as the crowd chanted "Take it down! Take it down!"