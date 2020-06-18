It's just past 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the worldwide protests
Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been held worldwide in the wake of George Floyd's death. Here's what you need to know:
UK Foreign Secretary says he has "full respect" for Black Lives Matter movement after linking "taking the knee" to Game of Thrones
From Simon Cullen
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he has “full respect” for the Black Lives Matter movement, after earlier saying that "taking the knee" felt more like a symbol of subjugation than liberation.
“I have full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement, and the issues driving them,” Raab said on Twitter.
“If people wish to take a knee, that’s their choice and I respect it. We all need to come together to tackle any discrimination and social injustice.”
Earlier on Thursday Raab told UK radio station TalkRadio that "taking the knee" seemed to have its origin in the "Game of Thrones" television series.
The gesture is associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and US football player Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick knelt during the US national anthem before NFL games in 2016, as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.
Protesters around the world have been "taking the knee" at demonstrations against racism and police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Raab was responding to the decision of Premier League players and match officials to kneel ahead of Wednesday night’s match marking the return of the football season.
“I understand this sense of frustration and restlessness which is driving the Black Lives Matter movement,” Raab told TalkRadio.
I’ve got to say on this taking the knee thing -- I don't know maybe it's got a broader history but it seems to be taken from the 'Game of Thrones' - feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation. I understand people feel differently about this.”
Raab added that he would only take the knee for two people: “The Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me.”
Opposition lawmaker David Lammy strongly criticized Raab's initial comments.
"This is not just insulting to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, it is deeply embarrassing for Dominic Raab," Lammy wrote on Twitter.
"He is supposed to be the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom."
Two major UK firms apologize for slave trade historical links
From CNN's Hanna Ziady and Chris Liakos
British insurance market Lloyd’s of London and pub retailer Greene King have issued apologies over their historical links to the slave trade.
Lloyd’s of London, the world's largest insurance market, said there were "some aspects of our history that we are not proud of."
"In particular, we are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the 18th and 19th century slave trade.”
The firm said the slave trade occurred in “an appalling and shameful” period of English history.
Lloyd’s said it was committed to a number of initiatives including investing in positive programs to attract, retain and develop ethnic minority talent in the Lloyd’s market and donating to charities and organisations promoting opportunity and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic groups.
UK pub chain and brewer Greene King also issued an apology regarding one of their founder’s links to slavery.
“It is inexcusable that one of our founders profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s. While that is a part of our history, we are now focused on the present and the future,"said Nick Mackenzie, Greene King’s Chief Executive Officer.
"Today, I am proud that we employ 38,000 people across the UK from all backgrounds and that racism and discrimination have no place at Greene King. We don’t have all the answers so that is why we are taking time to listen and learn from all the voices, including our team members and charity partners as we strengthen our diversity and inclusion work."
The retailer plans to make a substantial investment to benefit Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities as well as to support diversity in its business.
Arrest warrants issued for officers facing charges in death of Rayshard Brooks
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy
The charging of two Atlanta officers in the death of Rayshard Brooks is only the first step in a long and uncertain road toward a conviction, a family attorney said.
"That officer ... actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life," said Paul Howard, the district attorney for Fulton County.
The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly standing on Brooks' shoulders in the parking lot. Arrest warrants have been issued for both officers and they have until Thursday evening to turn themselves in.
Brooks' widow said the details of her husband's final moments left her appalled.
I don't know what I would have done if I would have seen it for myself. But I felt everything he felt just by hearing what he went through. And it hurt. It hurt really bad," Tomika Miller said.
Philadelphia City Council preliminarily approves budget that reduces police funding by $33 million
From CNN's Joe Sutton
The Philadelphia City Council has approved a preliminary operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year that would cut funding for its police department.
“[The] City Council committee today gave preliminary approval to a fiscal year 2021 city budget that reduces funding to the Police Department by $33 million, funds important reforms in policing, invests $20 million in affordable housing, another $25 million to reduce poverty and address disparities, and restores funding to the arts and culture community,” the council said in a statement released Wednesday.
The reduction is $14 million more than the amount agreed between the council and the city's mayor last week.
The council also put forward suggested reforms for the city's police department. These reforms include providing implicit bias training for officers and having them wear body cameras.
Polls show widespread support for Black Lives Matters protests
From CNN's Grace Sparks
About two-thirds of respondents support the recent Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality and discrimination in the US, and there's agreement on a wide variety of proposals on how to reform the nation's police departments, recent polls show.
Support for the protests: A Kaiser Family Foundation poll out today found 64% of Americans supported the recent protests against police violence.
That includes:
86% of Democrats
67% of independents
36% of Republicans
Support for the protests is seen across racial lines, with 84% of blacks, 64% of Hispanics and 61% of whites in support.
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found 67% of registered voters supported the protests as a response to "the death of George Floyd at the hands of police."
Support for Black Lives Matter: The killing of George Floyd last month sparked protests nationwide over police brutality and racism against black Americans. A Pew Research poll from last week found 67% of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Reform: According to the Quinnipiac University poll, a clear majority -- 55% -- thinks the protests will lead to meaningful reform. That includes 76% of Democrats, 53% of independents and 34% of Republicans.
English Premier League players take a knee -- and make a stand
From CNN's Glen Levy
With the eyes of the world on the English Premier League's long-awaited resumption, players in both Wednesday's games took a knee in a powerful and symbolic show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The headline act on the day the Premier League returned after a 100-day absence was supposed to be Manchester City's blockbuster encounter against Arsenal, featuring some of the finest players in world football.
But the most memorable moment of action in both games -- Aston Villa and Sheffield United literally got things rolling earlier in the day -- took place before a ball was kicked in anger.
Refereeing officials and coaching members of staff of the four teams involved in Wednesday's games also took a knee, while all the players wore shirts with their names replaced by the words "Black Lives Matter," a tribute to the movement which has grown in prominence since George Floyd's death.
2 promising lawyers face life in prison for alleged Molotov cocktail attack during New York protests
From CNN's Erica Orden
Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, are in jail, facing federal charges alleging they participated in a Molotov cocktail attack on an empty New York Police Department vehicle during protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The promising young lawyers with enviable educational pedigrees and significant familial responsibilities -- he is raising three foster children; she is the primary caretaker for her elderly mother -- suddenly find themselves detainees indicted on seven federal felony charges for which they face life in prison.
Their predicament has puzzled not only family and friends, but also prosecutors.
"He's a person with an extraordinary career that was just starting in the law. He attended prestigious universities, he had some of the best education that you can have in this country and yet he risked everything -- everything -- to drive around in a car with Molotov cocktails attacking police vehicles," federal prosecutor Ian Richardson said during one of Mattis' initial court appearances. "It is difficult for me, frankly," Richardson later added, "to comprehend how somebody in his position with his background would do what he did."
According to their friends and lawyers and a review of their professional experiences and personal lives, Mattis and Rahman are lifelong social justice advocates with deep interests in civil rights and police reform, but neither displayed signs that they might engage in the sort of violent outburst of which they are accused.
Charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting: Former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks, faces 11 charges, including felony murder, the Fulton County district attorney announced. Devin Brosnan, the other officer at the shooting, faces an aggravated assault charge for standing on Brooks in the parking lot. Here's a rundown of the charges.
Officers call out: Following the announcement of the charges, the Atlanta Police Department said an unusual number of officers working the late shift had called out sick. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that she doesn't know exactly how many officers are calling out, but that the city has enough police officers for the night.
George Floyd's death: Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 7 minutes and 46 seconds, not 8 minutes and 46 seconds, as was originally stated in the complaint, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's office. The error "made no difference in the decision to charge," it said.
Democrats advance policing reform package: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee advanced their policing reform package late Wednesday night, setting up a full House vote on the legislation scheduled for next week. The bill would ban chokeholds and end the qualified immunity doctrine, among other items.
Honoring Juneteenth: Numerous cities and states around the United States have issued various proclamations for Juneteenth. The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the US. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order designating Juneteenth as a holiday for all state employees, and in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney designated Juneteenth as an official holiday.