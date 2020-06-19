Recreational Equipment Incorporated (REI) outdoor clothing store in Dublin, California, July 23, 2018. Smith Collection/Gado/Sipa/AP

The outdoor equipment company REI said Friday evening that it would temporarily remove all advertising from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram.

"For 82 years, we have put people over profits,” it said in a tweet.

Minutes later, the talent search company Upwork also declared that it would be "hitting pause on hate" by not paying for Facebook ads for the month of July.

The companies are the latest to join an advertising boycott campaign, known as #StopHateForProfit. The campaign, which was launched earlier this week by groups including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, calls for advertisers to pull their ad dollars from Facebook for the month of July.

Earlier on Friday, outdoor apparel brand The North Face became the first major company to commit to an advertising boycott of Facebook.

Why are companies boycotting Facebook ads? The campaign is in response to the social media platform’s handling of misinformation and hate speech.

For weeks, Facebook’s executive team has confronted a sustained backlash over its handling of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. The company’s inaction on Trump’s online posts has been met by employee protests, criticism from former staff and even concerns from scientists funded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic initiative.

High-ranking politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called on advertisers to use their “tremendous leverage” over social media companies to force them to change their ways.