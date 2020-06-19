A suspect is in custody after shooting a driver who became argumentative with protesters that were blocking a road in Atlanta, three law enforcement sources told CNN.
The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. local time, near Piedmont Park.
from CNN’s Ryan Young and Devon M. Sayers
From CNN's Brian Fung
The outdoor equipment company REI said Friday evening that it would temporarily remove all advertising from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram.
"For 82 years, we have put people over profits,” it said in a tweet.
Minutes later, the talent search company Upwork also declared that it would be "hitting pause on hate" by not paying for Facebook ads for the month of July.
The companies are the latest to join an advertising boycott campaign, known as #StopHateForProfit. The campaign, which was launched earlier this week by groups including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, calls for advertisers to pull their ad dollars from Facebook for the month of July.
Earlier on Friday, outdoor apparel brand The North Face became the first major company to commit to an advertising boycott of Facebook.
Why are companies boycotting Facebook ads? The campaign is in response to the social media platform’s handling of misinformation and hate speech.
For weeks, Facebook’s executive team has confronted a sustained backlash over its handling of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. The company’s inaction on Trump’s online posts has been met by employee protests, criticism from former staff and even concerns from scientists funded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic initiative.
High-ranking politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called on advertisers to use their “tremendous leverage” over social media companies to force them to change their ways.
From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson
Rep. Doug Collins has called on the attorney general to appoint an independent district attorney in the Rayshard Brooks case, according to a statement from his office.
“Our founders intended for our justice system to be blind – blind to race, blind to socioeconomic status, and blind to politics. While we seek justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and the many lives lost, we cannot turn our backs on the majority of law enforcement officers who are simply doing their jobs and putting their lives on the line for us each and every day," Collins said.
Collins said that charging former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe "with felony murder before the completion of the GBI's investigation was a political decision, not a legal one."
The Georgia lawmaker lawmaker has called on Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint an independent district attorney in the case "to ensure Georgians have complete confidence that this case is devoid of any and all political influence."
"If a special prosecutor was warranted in the Ahmaud Arbery case, then it certainly warrants the appointment of one here,” Collins said in a statement.
In response, Carr’s office sent out the official Georgia code relating to the appointment of a substitute district attorney on a case.
At a “Together We Stand” march in Washington, DC, both Bradley Beal of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and Natasha Cloud of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics shared their own negative experiences with police.
"This is bigger than basketball. We’re not only athletes. When we take that uniform off, we are Black, men and women. We don’t get to take our skin color off and walk around the streets and have that privilege. We don’t. We don’t have a choice. When you’re talking about the game of basketball, today, right now, I (couldn't) care less," Cloud said.
Beal shared a time he was pulled over by police when driving through a White neighborhood, he said.
"I've been pulled over with four hoopers in the car before and we've all been taken out and searched because we were Black riding in a White neighborhood," he said. "It happened here, two years ago. ... I would just be waking up on Monday morning with an ESPN headline: 'Bradley Beal arrested because of interaction with police.' But it happens. It doesn't just happen to me. It's everywhere. We just have to stop being ignorant to that fact that it exists."
From CNN's Nikki Carjaval
Vice President Mike Pence declined to say the words “Black lives matter” during an interview with an ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania, instead saying that “all lives matter.”
“Let me just say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy,” Pence told ABC6 in Philadelphia, when asked directly if he would say that Black lives matter. “And in this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation we’ve cherished the ideal that all, all of us are created equal, and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. And so all lives matter in a very real sense.”
“Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir,” ABC6 reporter Brian Taff said to Pence. “But I will note you did not say those words, ‘Black lives matter,’ and there is an important distinction. People are saying, of course all lives matter, but to say the words is an acknowledgement that Black lives also matter at a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree. So why will you not say those words?”
“Well, I don’t accept the fact that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees, in the preciousness and importance of every human life,” Pence responded. “And it’s one of the reasons why as we advance important reforms in law enforcement, as we look for ways to strengthen and improve our inner cities, that we’re not going to stop there.”
Pence touted the Black unemployment rate pre-pandemic and the development of economic “opportunity zones,” adding that the administration is “absolutely determined to improve” the lives of African Americans.
“And yet, one final time, you won’t say the words and we understand your explanation,” Taff responded.
Pence was also asked about a video that President Trump posted to Twitter on Thursday that was labeled “manipulated media” by the social network.
“When you watch much of the national news media,” Pence responded, “it seems like they focus more every day on what divides us in this country. And I think the President saw an opportunity with a good sense of humor to once again challenge the media narrative.”
Earlier today, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a White House briefing that Trump was making a “satirical point that was quite funny” when he tweeted the video.
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
Rev. Al Sharpton, speaking to reporters at a Juneteenth event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday, said that people should use the holiday to both celebrate and commemorate the independence of enslaved Black Americans.
"We must understand the litany of things that Black Americans are suffering and Juneteenth is both a celebration and a reminder of commemoration," he said.
"It reminds us that it took almost three years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation for people in Texas to even know that slavery was over. And even after that, we went through 100 years of Jim Crow. And ... after that, where we couldn't vote," Sharpton said. "And now we're in the era where we are treated differently, even in a pandemic, the health disparities, the disparities in criminal justice and policing. And all of this. So the proper place for me to be is to remind us how far we've come. And how far we're yet to go."
He said while the country is divided, "I think we've got unity." Sharpton said he's glad to see people marching together to end racial inequity and injustice.
Sharpton went on to talk about President's Trump executive order on policing saying he was not impressed by it because it doesn't change anything.
"He said maybe we should stop chokeholds and those that do will get rewarded with some federal money...so what did he order?" Sharpton said.
From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson
The Georgia Sheriffs' Association issued a statement condemning the actions of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr. and how he has handled the investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks.
"District Attorney Paul Howard hastily conducted his own personal investigation before announcing he had secured warrants for the two officers," Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard, who is also president of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. "Through this grandstanding vote seeking tactic, Howard has trampled on the rights of officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan and has further allowed this tragic incident to be more about his re-election than justice for the officers involved, the Atlanta Police Department and the citizens of our state.”
Jarrard went on to "condemn these actions of District Attorney Paul Howard and urge the public to allow time for justice to be served through close examination of the facts of this tragic incident."
CNN has reached out to the Howard's office for comment.
Some context: Rolfe was terminated as an Atlanta police officer following the shooting at a Wendy's drive-thru. He faces felony murder and 10 other charges in Brooks' death, which reignited a wave of protests nationwide against police brutality.
Brosnan faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly standing on Brooks' shoulders as he lay dying in the parking lot.
From CNN's David Shortell
Attorney General William Barr criticized the way charges were brought by a Georgia district attorney this week against the officers involved in the killing of Rayshard Brooks.
Barr told Fox Business in an interview that aired Friday that the state law enforcement agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, should have completed its investigation of the shooting before the charges were levied.
He also said that a grand jury should have been used as the prosecution was being built.
"I think it's important to go through the right processes before charging someone," Barr said.
Some context: Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Wednesday announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, a former Atlanta police officer, who shot Brooks to death earlier this month in the parking lot of a Wendy’s.
After the charges against Rolfe and another officer were announced, GBI said that they were still in the process of investigating the shooting for Howard’s office, and had not been consulted ahead of the charges being brought.
In the interview, Barr said that there were "fundamental differences obviously" between Brook's death and the killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis by a police officer there.
From CNN's Toby Lyles
Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery.
African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July, with parties, picnics and gatherings with family and friends.
Here's a look at how people around the US are commemorating Juneteenth today:
