SEC calls for state of Mississippi to change its flag

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is calling for the state of Mississippi to change its flag saying it wants student-athletes to be able to compete in an inclusive environment.
“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environment that are inclusive and welcoming to all," Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed," the statement added.
The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State are both members of the Southeastern Conference.