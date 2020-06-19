Officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death will be fired, Louisville mayor says

Toronto FC Defender Justin Morrow applauds during the 2017 MLS Cup Final. Jeff Chevrier/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

To commemorate Juneteenth, a group of Black Major League Soccer players have announced the formation of the Black Players Coalition of MLS to “address the racial inequalities” in the league and North America.

“Beyond addressing these overlooked systemic issues around soccer in this country, the BPC is committed to tackling the racial injustices that have prevented black people from having an equitable stake in society,” said the organization in a statement via Twitter. “Among the many goals we will strive to achieve in our black communities, some will include targeted spending, educational advancement initiatives, and mentorship programs.”

Justin Morrow, a defender for Toronto FC, will serve as executive director of the group’s board, which includes 11 other Black players in the league.

More than 70 MLS players have sign on to join the coalition, according to the group.

“As we celebrate Juneteenth and the coming together of our coalition, we must remind ourselves that such progressivism was once met with vehement backlash,” the organization added within the statement. “May this reminder serve as a warning to us all that confronting systemic racism head-on will never be a smooth, constantly upward trending path, but rather a timeless battle that will force us to reinvent the very essence of our institutions.”

Read the full statement: