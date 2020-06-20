Another shooting reported near the Wendy's in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was shot

"It is factual that over the past few days, we've seen higher than average number of officers call in sick, which caused us to shift resources to ensure proper coverage ... The explanation for calling out sick varies and includes officers questioning their training, officers being challenged and attacked, and unease about officers seeing their colleague criminally charged so quickly ... Neither APD leadership nor the administration are dismissive of these notions. I want each of you to know that we are in this together and we are here to support you," Bryant said.
Bryant added that "over the past few days we stretched our resources to address demonstrators, simultaneously responding to 911 calls. This volume of activity can be taxing on any department. We have the largest police department in the state and have the resources to ensure safety."
2 hr 31 min ago
R&B singer Trey Songz hosts three-day fundraiser in Virginia
From CNN's Amir Vera
R&B Singer Trey Songz is hosting a three-day fundraiser in his hometown of Petersburg, Virginia, which is south of Richmond, according to CNN affiliate WRIC-TV.
Songz hosted a candlelight vigil Friday in Richmond. On Saturday, he held the "Feed the City Challenge," a food drive in Petersburg to help feed those affected by Covid-19. Saturday's event also provided groceries and essential PPE to community members via a non-contact drive-thru, according to a city of Petersburg news release.
Sunday he'll be hosting a Father's Day Black Lives Matter Bike Ride in Richmond.
Rapper Pusha T, who is from Virginia Beach, attended Saturday's event in Petersburg.
3 hr 16 min ago
Minnesota governor says he's "a really angry citizen" after police reform bill fails
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz voiced frustration after a police reform bill failed to pass the state Legislature Saturday.
"I don't know how in this regard for me to stay kind of above that as a statesman in this other than finding myself as a really angry citizen," Walz said. "That is just irresponsible and malpractice of what should have happened here."
Walz said he'll own his share of the blame for why the bill wasn't passed, but he is still there to get the deal done while others have gone home.
The governor said that he felt that relationships were being repaired before the bill failed.
"I have to tell you I question how serious it was to reach some type of deal," Walz said.
Walz said he is worried that the public will be mad that the bill wasn't finished and urged his counterparts to "come back to this Capitol and we'll decide on this."
4 hr 14 min ago
North Carolina governor orders removal of all Confederate monuments on capitol grounds
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all Confederate monuments on capitol grounds be removed to protect public safety, according to a statement released by his office on Saturday.
“I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site,” Cooper said. "Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way."
Some context: Cooper’s sentiments on Confederate monuments are not new. In 2017, he called for Confederate monuments on state capitol grounds to be relocated to museums or related historical sites where they could be viewed in context, according to the statement.
4 hr 37 min ago
Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter rally in Manhattan
A small crowd, of about 50 to 75 people, is gathering in Foley Square in Manhattan for a Black Lives Matter protest.
The protesters had just walked from Brooklyn, over the Brooklyn Bridge, into Manhattan’s Foley Square, according to a CNN producer on scene.
5 hr 27 min ago
CEO says companies need to acknowledge, lead and act to combat racism in corporate America
Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands, a company focused on selling personal care products for people of color, said businesses need to take a three-step process to address racism: acknowledge, lead and act.
Acknowledge: Walker said the first step is to understand and recognize the trauma that people of color face relating to fairness and equity, specifically those who work for the company.
Lead: He said the second step is for businesses to put in practices that serve as a model.
"A lot of companies really talk about the values that they have at their companies. And I challenge those companies to see do those employees even know what those values are? Are they standing firm in those values?" he said, adding the only way to stand firm is to make decisions with those values in mind.
Act: The third step is not about just donating to a few organizations, but instead following up and taking steps that make the workplace more diverse and representative, he said.
"Are you hiring folks who represent the audience that you're serving? Are you putting folks on your boards that represent the audience that you're serving?" Walker said. "When I think about folks of color more broadly, we're already the majority of the world. It is our duty to serve these folks in ways that they deserve to be treated."
3 hr 12 min ago
Investigators working with the idea that Rayshard Brooks had relationship with Wendy's arson suspect
From CNN’s Ryan Young
Atlanta Fire and Rescue issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White who has been identified as a suspect in the arson that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant last Saturday evening.
The arson occurred one day after Atlanta police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the Wendy’s parking lot.
Investigators are working with the idea that Rayshard Brooks had a relationship with Natalie White, a source told CNN.
In bodycam video that police released last Saturday, Rayshard Brooks tells police that Natalie White is his girlfriend.
5 hr 14 min ago
Washington Redskins to retire number of their first Black player
From CNN's Jabari Jackson
The Washington Redskins announced in a news release on Saturday that the NFL franchise will honor the late Bobby Mitchell by retiring his number 49.
This move marks only the second time in the team’s 88-year history a jersey number will be retired.
The team also revealed the lower level of Fedex Field will now don Mitchell’s name as a tribute to the Hall of Fame running back and receiver.
"There is no one more deserving of these honors than the late Bobby Mitchell,” said team owner Dan Snyder in the statement. “Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Football League. He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known.”
Some more background: Mitchell, who passed away in April, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Washington.
In 1961, Mitchell was traded to Washington from the Cleveland Browns, and became the first African American to play for the franchise.
"Bobby was our Jackie Robinson. He had to handle the pressure of being the first African American football player to integrate the Washington Redskins,” said former Redskins safety Brig Owens in the release. “In the face of great adversity, he served as a role model for the Washington, DC, community, The Redskins, its fan base and the NFL.”
Owens added, “He was more than an exceptional football player and athlete, he was an exceptional human being. He was like a brother to me."
Mitchell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his career and was a three-time First Team All Pro selection.
Upon Mitchell's retirement in 1968, his 14,078 all-purpose yards were the second most in NFL history, according to team’s news release. He also served in the team’s front office totaling 41 years with the franchise while capturing three Super Bowl titles.
The team will officially retire Mitchell’s jersey number during a ceremony at a future home game.