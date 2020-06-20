Another shooting reported near the Wendy's in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was shot

Tristan Walker speaks during TechCrunch Disrupt in New York in 2015. Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands, a company focused on selling personal care products for people of color, said businesses need to take a three-step process to address racism: acknowledge, lead and act.

Acknowledge: Walker said the first step is to understand and recognize the trauma that people of color face relating to fairness and equity, specifically those who work for the company.

Lead: He said the second step is for businesses to put in practices that serve as a model.

"A lot of companies really talk about the values that they have at their companies. And I challenge those companies to see do those employees even know what those values are? Are they standing firm in those values?" he said, adding the only way to stand firm is to make decisions with those values in mind.

Act: The third step is not about just donating to a few organizations, but instead following up and taking steps that make the workplace more diverse and representative, he said.

"Are you hiring folks who represent the audience that you're serving? Are you putting folks on your boards that represent the audience that you're serving?" Walker said. "When I think about folks of color more broadly, we're already the majority of the world. It is our duty to serve these folks in ways that they deserve to be treated."