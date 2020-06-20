US
Black Lives Matter movement

By Julia Hollingsworth, Brett McKeehan and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 8:04 a.m. ET, June 20, 2020
3 hr 45 min ago

Police under investigation after Black British man shouts "I can't breathe" during arrest

From CNN's Rob Picheta, Salma Abdelaziz and Samantha Tapfumaneyi

Simeon Francis died while in police custody in May 2020.
An investigation has been launched after video footage emerged Friday showing a Black man shouting "I can't breathe" while being arrested in Britain last year.

Simeon Francis was arrested in July 2019 in the western English seaside town of Torquay and later released. He died 10 months later while in police custody after he was arrested again in May 2020.

His family provided CNN on Friday with a 19-minute video of last year's arrest, which shows Francis being handled by at least 10 police officers with several of them pinning him to the ground. He is heard shouting "Get them off me, you racists!" After around 13 minutes, still yelling, he is lifted by the officers and carried into a police van.

Francis also tells officers he "can't breathe," a plea that echoes the one made by George Floyd during his death in the United States in May, and which has become a slogan of demonstrators protesting against police brutality around the world.

It is unclear if Francis needed medical attention, why he was being arrested, or what led up to the incident, Desmond Jaddoo, a community activist and representative for the family told CNN. Devon and Cornwall police have not responded to CNN's requests for comment citing an ongoing investigation.

3 hr 48 min ago

Protesters topple Confederate statue in Washington DC

People stand around the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters on June 19 in Washington.
Protesters in Washington DC toppled the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike on Friday, according to reporting from CNN affiliate WJLA.

The statue stood in the city's Judiciary Square neighborhood.

A video showed the monument teetering with yellow ropes tied around it before it hit the ground at around 11.15 p.m. ET.

Minutes later the statue was seen lying in the grass, burning and covered in graffiti. Protesters appeared to take turns adding items to the fire as the statue burned.

"It's almost a sign of equalism, now we're getting back our freedom and our rights, symbolizing people you know, stand for us, stand for our culture, not stand for things that been passed in America that's been viewed as hateful," one protester at the scene told WJLA.

Police officers were at the scene but did not attempt to arrest any of the protesters.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for comment. 

Donald Trump sharply criticized the DC police over the demonstration.

"The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn," the US president wrote on Twitter.

"These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!"

Pike was the Confederate Indian commissioner and military commander of Indian Territory during the US Civil War, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Confederate monuments have become a flashpoint for the Black Lives Matter protests. A 30-foot obelisk in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur was also removed just before midnight Thursday after a judge ordered its removal.

5 hr 35 min ago

Beyoncé drops new song on Juneteenth

From CNN's Amir Vera

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Beyoncé dropped a new song late Friday, in the closing moments of Juneteenth

The song "Black Parade" made its debut on the streaming platform Tidal and promotes Black pride.

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power," the singer wrote on Instagram. "'BLACK PARADE' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."

Her new song comes out as artists release their own versions of protests songs in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. 

The song's release also coincides with Beyoncé's "Black Parade Route," a directory of Black-owned businesses that's powered by the National Urban League.

6 hr 5 min ago

More cities, states and universities designate Juneteenth as an official holiday

From CNN's Laura Ly

People participate in Juneteenth rally at Grand Army Plaza on June 19 in New York.
Rallies, peaceful marches and celebrations commemorating Juneteenth occurred across the United States on Friday, bringing together countless Americans in remembrance as the nation confronts a history saturated with systemic racism and injustice. 

What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth, known as the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, is not yet a national holiday. While it has been celebrated by Black Americans for more than 150 years, states, cities and universities around the country have begun to acknowledge the often-overlooked date as one that deserves greater recognition. 

In New York City: Beginning next year, Juneteenth will officially be a holiday in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

"We'll work with all the unions to work through the plan, give this day the importance and recognition it deserves. Every city worker, every student will have an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our history and the truth, and to think about the work that we have to do ahead," de Blasio said.

The official city holiday designation also comes with the establishment of a new commission that will work to understand the effects of structural and institutional racism in New York City and "create a historical record of racial discrimination, with an emphasis on housing, criminal justice, environmental racism and public health," according to a city press release.

"The movements led by African American people changed this country to the core and will continue to. So, this is just a beginning to acknowledge this holiday, but we have a lot more to do," de Blasio said. 

In Washington, DC: Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a proclamation recognizing June 19 as "Juneteenth Day" in the nation's capital, calling this year's celebrations "particularly significant as Black Lives Matter demonstrations happen across all 50 American states and around the world to protest centuries of police brutality and systemic racism against African Americans."

Elsewhere: The governors of Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, Kansas and Illinois were among state leaders who issued official proclamations designating June 19 as "Juneteenth Freedom Day" or "Juneteenth Recognition Day."

6 hr 45 min ago

Second former police officer charged over George Floyd's death released on $750,000 bond

From CNN's Faith Karimi

J. Alexander Kueng
A second former Minneapolis police officer awaiting trial over the death of George Floyd has been released from jail. 

J. Alexander Kueng's bail was $750,000 and he left the Hennepin County Jail on Friday night on "bond and conditional release." 

Kueng was one of the four officers involved in arresting Floyd on Memorial Day on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. The arrest led to Floyd's death, which has sparked global protests against racial injustice and police misconduct.

Another officer, Thomas Lane, 37, was released earlier this month on $750,000 bond.

The background: Floyd's death was captured by bystanders on video. The footage showed then-officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck while he was on the ground outside a police vehicle. Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The charges: Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. The other three officers at the scene -- Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao -- were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Chauvin's bail was set at $1.25 million. Like his three colleagues, he was offered a reduced bail of $1 million if he agrees to certain conditions, including that he not work in security or law enforcement, not have contact with Floyd's family, not leave Minnesota and surrender all firearms and permits. If he posts bail, his release would be supervised.

The other three officers were each held on $1 million bail but it could be lowered to $750,000 with conditions.

Chauvin and Thao remain in custody.

6 hr 4 min ago

"Police in America are looting black bodies," says Trevor Noah

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

edian Trevor Noah spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper this week about racism, police abuse and protests in America, saying White people who were horrified by looting should realize many Black Americans feel their bodies are looted by police every single day. 

"Maybe it would help you if... you think about that... unease that you felt watching that Target being looted, try to imagine how it must feel for Black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day," said Noah, who is the host of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."
"That's fundamentally what's happening in America. Police in America are looting black bodies."

While Donald Trump has sought to position himself as a law-and-order president in the wake of the unrest, Noah said it is actually law and order that protesters and organizers who took the streets are demanding.

"When they're fighting, when they're out there in the streets, what they're protesting for is law and order," Noah said. "They're fighting for an equal application of law and order. And I think that's what a lot of people don't realize."

7 hr 4 min ago

Asked to say "Black lives matter," Pence says "all lives matter"

From CNN's Nikki Carjaval

Vice President Mike Pence attends a roundtable meeting at the White House on June 15 in Washington.
Vice President Mike Pence declined to say the words “Black lives matter” during an interview with an ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania, instead saying that “all lives matter.”

“Let me just say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy,” Pence told ABC6 in Philadelphia, when asked directly if he would say that Black lives matter. “And in this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation we’ve cherished the ideal that all, all of us are created equal, and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. And so all lives matter in a very real sense.”

“Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir,” ABC6 reporter Brian Taff said to Pence. “But I will note you did not say those words, ‘Black lives matter,’ and there is an important distinction. People are saying, of course all lives matter, but to say the words is an acknowledgement that Black lives also matter at a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree. So why will you not say those words?”

Pence responded: “Well, I don’t accept the fact that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees, in the preciousness and importance of every human life. And it’s one of the reasons why as we advance important reforms in law enforcement, as we look for ways to strengthen and improve our inner cities, that we’re not going to stop there.” 

Pence touted the Black unemployment rate pre-pandemic and the development of economic “opportunity zones,” adding that the administration is “absolutely determined to improve” the lives of African Americans.

“And yet, one final time, you won’t say the words and we understand your explanation,” Taff responded.

Pence was also asked about a video that President Donald Trump posted to Twitter on Thursday that was labeled “manipulated media” by the social network.

“When you watch much of the national news media,” Pence responded, “it seems like they focus more every day on what divides us in this country. And I think the President saw an opportunity with a good sense of humor to once again challenge the media narrative.”  

Earlier, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a White House briefing that Trump was making a “satirical point that was quite funny” when he tweeted the video.

7 hr 48 min ago

Prosecutors are investigating possible evidence tampering in Javier Ambler's death

From CNN's Nicole Chavez and Jennifer Henderson

In this image from a March 28, 2019, body-worn camera video provided by the Austin Police Department in Texas, Williamson County deputies hold down Javier Ambler as one of them uses a Taser on Ambler's back during his arrest. 
Prosecutors in central Texas are investigating whether there was evidence tampering in the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died last year while being arrested. 

The Williamson County District Attorney's office announced Friday it was investigating "the possible tampering with evidence 'by personnel from Williamson County Agencies who have had contact or communications with the television show, Live PD.'"

What's the background? Ambler died last year after he told Williamson County sheriff's deputies that he could not breathe during an arrest.

Earlier this month, authorities released body camera footage of the March 2019 incident, following months of records requests by Austin TV station KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman.

A production crew from the A&E show "Live PD" was at the arrest scene, having ridden with some of the officers. The footage never aired and neither the network "nor the producers of 'Live PD' were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the district attorney's office," A&E has said.

A search for truth: On Friday, the district attorneys of Williamson and Travis counties released a statement saying they have been conducting a joint investigation into Ambler's death. 

"This is a search for the truth and is necessary because even now we have not obtained the information we seek from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, despite his public statements pledging cooperation," the prosecutors said in a statement.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore has previously said that she had requested body cam videos from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the television show, but was unable to obtain them.

6 hr 53 min ago

Australian cafe chain apologizes after worker fired for being Black

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

A cafe chain in Sydney, Australia, has apologized to a former employee who was fired from his job for being Black.

British man Ayokunle Oluwalana had been working as a barista at the XS Espresso store in Bondi Beach until his manager told him he’d lost his job because “the locals are a bit racist” and “they like their coffee a certain way," he said in a social media video Thursday.

In a statement Friday, XS Espresso wrote:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of an incident that took place at our Bondi location yesterday. When (we) were made aware of the incident, our foremost concern was towards the gentleman who had been mistreated by a manager at our Bondi location.
“This was an isolated incident of gross misconduct which should not have happened, and we are terribly remorseful for the treatment he received."

Mr Oluwalana, 25, accepted the apology in another social media message on Friday.

“After speaking to the owner of the whole company, I do believe that he is shocked and saddened by what happened and the manager of the Bondi franchise has been reprimanded for his actions," he said.