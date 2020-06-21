Trump proposes making flag-burning illegal, calls it "desecration"

Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

President Donald Trump suggested passing legislation to make flag-burning illegal during his remarks at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, lamenting demonstrations he’s seen across the country.

“Tonight, we know leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington, and wrapped it in an American flag, and set the American flag on fire. Democrats! All Democrats!” Trump told supporters gathered in the half-filled arena.

“And you know, we oughta do something, Mr Senators, we have two great senators, we oughta come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year,” the president added, turning to Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford. “Jim and James, you know we oughta do it. You know, they talk about freedom of speech, and I believe in freedom of speech. But that’s desecration.”

Trump told governors on a call earlier this month he thought the Supreme Court Decision that protected flag burning as free speech should be revisited, calling the act a “disgrace.”

"We have a different court and I think that it's time that we review that again. Because when I see flags being burned -- they wanted to crawl up flag poles in Washington and try and burn flags but we stopped them," the President told governors, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN.