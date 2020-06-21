Demonstrators say public safety re-imagined is a future without police

A member of the Minnesota State Patrol stands guard during a demonstration on June 10. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Tony Williams remembers pulling into a gas station in rural Minnesota late one night after getting lost on his way back home to Minneapolis in 2018. He saw a couple of police cars parked on the lot and thought he'd ask for directions. Williams, a black man, pulled his car in near them and two white officers immediately jumped out and ran to him, both with one hand on a holstered gun and the other holding a flashlight that shined in his face.

Williams did what society conditioned him to do in such situations: he put both hands up in the air.

"I was acutely aware as a black man that my life was in danger in that moment if I didn't have the right answers," said Williams, an organizer with MPD150, a Minneapolis effort created by local organizers that supports the dismantling of the city's police department and the reallocation of police funding to community-based organizations without a history of violence.

"What I needed then was not militarized folks who were worried that they're under attack at any given moment," Williams added.

It really drove home for me that even in the most benign of circumstances, police are a threat to me."

Activists, like Williams, who are calling for the defunding and abolition of police, say the future of public safety doesn't need to include police forces that systematically oppress black people, marginalized communities and communities of color.

Read more here.