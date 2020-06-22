A march for a man shot and killed by police ended with protesters being shot by rubber bullets

A march for a Los Angeles man killed by sheriff's deputies last week ended with a clash between police and protesters in Compton Sunday.

Earlier in the day, family members of Andres Guardado gathered in Gardena to commemorate his life and call for justice in his killing.

After making the 3.8 mile trek to the sheriff's station in Compton, tensions between protesters and deputies boiled over.

As deputies called for a large group to back up, many fled only to be tear gassed and struck with rubber bullets on the steps of the sheriff's office.

One demonstrator, who gave the name Five Kisses, said she marched today to show unity between brown and Black people, and ask for answers in Guardado's death.

She said that as she tried to pull other attendees back from the police, she and others were struck by rubber bullets.

"I tried to get them to come back. They just wouldn't stop shooting," she said, "And now here we are: getting shot, getting tear gassed. And we're supposed to be here in memory of Andres."

A CNN crew on scene witnessed several people being detained following the incident.

