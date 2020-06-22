US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:03 a.m. ET, June 22, 2020
1 hr 41 min ago

NYPD officer suspended following "disturbing apparent chokehold incident"

CNN's Mark Morales and Kristina Sgueglia

NYPD
NYPD

A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after he was captured on video in what the police commissioner called a "disturbing apparent chokehold incident."

“While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Sunday.

The New York Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau launched an active use of force investigation after video of an arrest surfaced on social media.

What the video shows: The video shows several officers arresting a man, with one officer appearing to put him in a chokehold. 

Another officer is seen tapping the back of the officer who had the man in an apparent chokehold, and that officer appears to release his hold. 

According to a law enforcement source, the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning on a beach boardwalk in Rockaway, Queens as police were responding to a disorderly group in the area.

How things escalated: Body camera footage released by the NYPD shows three men in exchanges with police, sometimes in conversation, other times name-calling and taunting.

At one point, a man who eventually was taken into custody approaches the officers and taunts them, saying: “I’ll throw sh*t in your face.”

About 10 minutes into the video, one man reaches down and pulls up a plastic bag. He then walks out of view of the camera and his friend asks, "What are you doing?”

The officers then move in to make an arrest. A scuffle ensues and several cops work to arrest the man. The body camera video shows an officer eventually remove his arm from the man’s neck.  

“He’s choking him,” bystanders can be heard saying, even as police are walking the man to their vehicle. When asked by another bystander, a cop says: “He’s not getting arrested, he’s going to the hospital.”

The aftermath: The man, whose name has not been released, suffered a laceration and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the police source. The man is still in custody and charges have not yet been announced or filed, the source added.

1 hr 42 min ago

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace "incredibly saddened" by noose found in his garage

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, says he is "incredibly saddened" after a noose was found in his team's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace said in a statement on Twitter.

But he said he won't be deterred by the "reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate."  

"This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

Wallace was instrumental in calling for the auto racing company to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events. He raced with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his car during a NASCAR event last week.

1 hr 42 min ago

Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray on protesters in Compton, California

From CNN's Paul Vercammen

A protester carries a sign during a march in honor of Andres Guardado, on Sunday, June 21, in Compton, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Earlier tonight, police deployed rubber bullets and pepper spray on a group of protesters in Compton, southern Los Angeles County.

At least six people were detained.

Almost 3,000 people marched peacefully through the city today, with tensions rising toward the evening as demonstrators went face to face with police near the Compton courthouse and the sheriff's substation.

"The demonstrators and those deputies ... were face to face and next thing you know, rubber bullets started flying," said CNN reporter Paul Vercammen from the scene. "Some sort of pepper spray-like substance was shot in the air, we heard flash bangs."

He added that the demonstrators were marching in protest after the death of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado, who was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy while working at an auto body shop.

One demonstrator told CNN police had taunted protesters, which prompted a confrontation. She said she beckoned the protesters to return, but one stayed near the police -- which is when officers began firing the rubber bullets.  

“I tried to get them to come back. They just wouldn’t stop shooting,” she said, “And now here we are: getting shot, getting tear gassed. And we’re supposed to be here in memory of Andres.”
1 hr 42 min ago

Noose found in garage of black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, in Homestead, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A noose was found in the garage stall of black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday, the auto racing company announced in a statement. 

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport," NASCAR said in its statement.

Wallace is the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's Cup Series. He has spoken out in support of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag at all events.

"I was proud of the efforts by NASCAR, so hats off to them," Wallace told CNN.

1 hr 42 min ago

Richmond police declare unlawful assembly after protesters try to pull down statue

CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Police in Richmond, Virginia declared an unlawful assembly tonight after protesters attempted to pull down a statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart with a rope.

The unlawful assembly was declared around 9.20 p.m., according to a tweet from Richmond police.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported after police dispersed protesters, Virginia State Police Public Relations Manager Corinne Gellar said.

Most of the protesters have left the area and several are reconvening at a statue of Robert E. Lee, another Confederate general, in downtown Richmond, Gellar said.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, protesters and some city leaders have started removing Confederate statues across the United States, which they say are racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery. 

Over the weekend, protesters toppled a statue of Albert Pike, a senior officer of the Confederate States Army, in Washington DC. Two statues on a Confederate monument in North Carolina were also pulled down.