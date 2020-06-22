Trump warns protesters who defaced church exterior could face up to 10 years in prison

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable meeting at the White House on June 15 in Washington. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has warned that protesters who defaced the exterior of St. John's Church close to the White House could face up to 10 years in prison.

A group of several hundred protesters tried to occupy Lafayette Park across the street from the White House earlier tonight, to create what some called a "Black House Autonomous Zone," similar to the "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle.

"BHAZ" was spray-painted across the front of St. John's Church. Protesters also tried to remove the statue of former President Andrew Jackson in the park.

In a late night tweet, President Trump described the protesters' actions as "disgraceful vandalism."

"Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!" he said.