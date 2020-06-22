Autopsy report shows Rayshard Brooks died from gunshot wounds to the back

The full autopsy released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office says that Rayshard Brooks died from two penetrating gunshot wounds to the back after being transported to Grady Hospital.

According to the report, Brooks had a gunshot entry wound to the left side of the middle of his back and an entrance wound on his left buttock.

In her report, Fulton County Medical Examiner Karen Sullivan said, “It is my opinion that Rayshard Brooks died due to injuries incurred when he was shot by another individual. The manner of Mr. Brooks’ death is classified as a homicide.”

The autopsy report notes that toxicology results are still pending.

The autopsy was performed on June 14. Brooks was shot and killed by former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 after police responded to a Wendy’s on reports of an intoxicated person parked in the drive-thru.