Coronavirus pandemic

Black Lives Matter movement

Fauci testifies

Live Updates

Black Lives Matter movement

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Ben Westcott, Adam Renton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 4:06 p.m. ET, June 23, 2020
31 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence says US will prosecute those who attempted to remove Andrew Jackson statue

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event at the Ingleside Hotel on June 23 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event at the Ingleside Hotel on June 23 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

Vice President Mike Pence briefly addressed the recent disruptions by demonstrators outside the White House, saying the US will prosecute those who attempted to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson and recently vandalized the historic church that was set on fire during demonstrations a few weeks ago. 

“You know, just last night, just across the street from the White house, vandals defaced St. John’s Church again after trying to set it on fire a few weeks ago. They also tried to tear down the statue of President Andrew Jackson,” Pence said Tuesday during remarks at a “Faith in America” event in Wisconsin.

“So let me be clear: burning churches is not protest. Desecrating synagogues is not free speech. There will be no tolerance for vandalism or violence in the United States. We will prosecute those who do it to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence continued.

Earlier this week, President Trump said he plans to sign an executive order related to force cities to “guard” monuments.

33 min ago

Suspect in Atlanta Wendy’s arson is in custody, sheriff says

From CNN’s Ryan Young and Devon M. Sayers

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office tweeted today confirming that the person suspected of arson for a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's that took place after the death of Rayshard Brooks is in custody.  

More on this: The woman, Natalie White, was charged with first-degree arson for the fire that took place as protests escalated last week after Brooks' death.

Read the sheriff's tweet:

38 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' funeral has ended 

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The casket of Rayshard Brooks is carried out of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 23.
The casket of Rayshard Brooks is carried out of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 23. CNN

The funeral for Rayshard Brooks has ended. His casket is being taken out of the church followed by the family, all dressed in white.

 At the service, Brooks' family and friends spoke about the 27-year-old father.

Ambrea Mikolajczyk, who runs a construction company in Toledo, Ohio, where Brooks worked last year, said he was a hard worker who biked to work every day as he tried to overcome the restrictions placed on him while on probation.

"Ray had overcome his circumstances. He was working hard to become the best provider, caretaker, community builder, father, husband, son, brother and relationship agent he could possibly be," she said.

Jymaco Brooks said his cousin was a person who would always make you laugh.

“He wanted to smile, crack jokes, dance a little and live,” he said.

31 min ago

Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for "threat of harm" against DC protesters

From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan

Twitter on Tuesday put a warning label on a tweet from President Trump in which he warned if protesters tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington, DC, they would be “met with serious force!”

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter said.

Trump has been critical of the “autonomous zone” in Seattle.

51 min ago

Rev. Bernice King speaks at Rayshard Brooks' funeral about the pain of growing up without a father

From CNN’s Laura Robinson and Erica Henry

Rev. Bernice King speaks at the funeral service for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 23.
Rev. Bernice King speaks at the funeral service for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 23.

During the funeral for Rayshard Brooks, the Rev. Bernice King, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke about knowing the pain of growing up without a father.

“Although I did not have the chance to meet Rayshard, I am here to stand with you all in what feels like an all too familiar moment having a father killed when I was only five years of age. My heart deeply grieves. I know the pain of growing up without a father and the ongoing attention around his tragic loss. I am and will continue to pray for each of you. Rayshard Brooks’ life matters and he should have been able to live to enjoy his family and watch his kids grow into adulthood. And the officers should have gone home that night without blood on their hands," she said.

Brooks' funeral is underway at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

Watch:

1 hr 33 min ago

Cousin of Rayshard Brooks: "He wanted to smile, crack jokes, dance a little and live"

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch 

Jymaco Brooks, cousin of Rayshard Brooks, speaks at his funeral in Atlanta, on June 23.
Jymaco Brooks, cousin of Rayshard Brooks, speaks at his funeral in Atlanta, on June 23.

Jymaco Brooks said his cousin Rayshard Brooks was a person who would always make you laugh.

Speaking at his cousin's funeral today, Jymaco Brooks said the family didn’t have much growing up, but they had a lot of love.

“Throw away your grudges,” he said. “My cousin didn’t live like that.”

Jymaco Brooks said his cousin loved everyone and would help anyone who needed it. 

“He wanted to smile, crack jokes, dance a little and live,” Jymaco Brooks said.

1 hr 32 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' mother-in-law: He "would want us to love one another, like he loved us"

Rochelle Gooden, mother-in-law to Rayshard Brooks, speaks at his funeral service in Atlanta, on June 23.
Rochelle Gooden, mother-in-law to Rayshard Brooks, speaks at his funeral service in Atlanta, on June 23.

Rochelle Gooden, mother-in-law of Rayshard Brooks, spoke at his funeral today, saying that he "never called me mother-in-law ... he always took me as mom. And I always took him as son." 

Gooden said she called Brooks "my son" because that's what he meant to her and "still is in my heart." 

She added that Brooks "would want us to love one another, like he loved us."

1 hr 49 min ago

Friend of Rayshard Brooks hopes his death moves country closer to racial unity 

Ambrea Mikolajczyk, a friend of Rayshard Brooks, speaks at his funeral in Atlanta, on June 23.
Ambrea Mikolajczyk, a friend of Rayshard Brooks, speaks at his funeral in Atlanta, on June 23.

Ambrea Mikolajczyk, a friend of Rayshard Brooks, described today at his funeral why his death "will not be in vain."

She said Brooks’ death has created a “movement, a shift in the atmosphere” in the discussion around race in America. "This will be his legacy," Mikolajczyk said.

"I believe we'll have the tough, hard, overdue conversation of race and what it means to be Black in America," she said. "I believe through Ray's death we will have the police reform for Black and brown people that includes compassion, grace, mercy, understanding instead of fear, judgment, bias and the automatic presumption of guilt." 

Mikolajczyk added that she believes that there will come a time "we no longer have the dreaded police talk with the brown babies."

"I believe through Ray's death our daughters and sons' lives will be spared," she said.

CNN’s Pamela Kirkland contributed to this article.

2 hr 14 min ago

Senate Republican leaders think police reform is dead for the year if Democrats filibuster bill tomorrow

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Roy Blunt speaks at a hearing in Washington, DC on June 17.
Sen. Roy Blunt speaks at a hearing in Washington, DC on June 17. Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Two top Republican leaders — Sens. John Cornyn and Roy Blunt — think that if Democrats filibuster the Tim Scott policing reform bill tomorrow, then it’s almost certainly dead for the year. 

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that Senate Democrats are currently on track to block the bill.

“There probably is no path forward in this Congress if they block debate tomorrow,” Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, told reporters.

Cornyn said he doesn’t think there will be bipartisan talks if the bill goes down tomorrow.

“No,” Cornyn said when we asked if he thinks there will be bipartisan talks over the next week if the bill goes down tomorrow. “I mean why would we want to do this behind closed doors? Why can't we do this on the floor of the Senate where everybody in the world could see?”

US Senator John Cornyn speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 2.
US Senator John Cornyn speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 2. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images