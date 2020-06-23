Corrections officers say they were barred from Derek Chauvin's floor because of their skin color

Eight corrections officers at the Ramsey County, Minnesota, jail where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is being held say they were briefly barred from the floor where he was held the day he was booked into the jail because of the color of their skin, according to discrimination charges filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The officers allege that on May 29, when Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, they were told to report to the third floor of the jail.

"When we arrived on the 3rd floor, we realized that the facility's employees of color were all on that floor, and that we had been segregated from the 5th floor," where Chauvin was to be held, one employee's charge of discrimination said.

Steve Lydon, the corrections facility superintendent, soon reversed the decision, but all eight employees said they were "deeply humiliated" by "the segregation order," the charges of discrimination said.

"I believe Ramsey County's actions were discriminatory because they openly singled out and segregated officers of color because of our skin color," the officers said in their complaints.

