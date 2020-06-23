Ex-officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 shooting that's still under review

The former Atlanta police officer accused of fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 incident where a Black man was presumably shot by officers during a car chase and arrest, according to court records and police incident reports obtained by CNN.

Garrett Rolfe, currently facing felony murder and other charges for shooting and killing Brooks outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago, was one of three officers who in August 2015 fired their weapons at a suspect who was attempting to flee in a stolen truck, the court records indicate.

The officers fired five shots, and the suspect, Jackie Jermaine Harris, was struck once in the back, according to court testimony obtained by CNN.

However, only one of the three police reports provided by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to CNN mention Harris suffering a possible gunshot wound, and none of the reports specify that he was shot by police.

When asked about the shooting last week, Atlanta police told CNN the matter was still unresolved.

"There is an investigation into this incident with the APD Office of Professional Standards," APD Public Affairs spokesperson Marla Jean Rooker tells CNN in an email. "As listed in Officer Rolfe's disciplinary history previously released, this case is still open."

