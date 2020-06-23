US
Black Lives Matter movement

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 4:43 a.m. ET, June 23, 2020
55 min ago

Ex-officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 shooting that's still under review

From CNN's Pamela Wessmann and Keith Allen

The former Atlanta police officer accused of fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 incident where a Black man was presumably shot by officers during a car chase and arrest, according to court records and police incident reports obtained by CNN.

Garrett Rolfe, currently facing felony murder and other charges for shooting and killing Brooks outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago, was one of three officers who in August 2015 fired their weapons at a suspect who was attempting to flee in a stolen truck, the court records indicate.

The officers fired five shots, and the suspect, Jackie Jermaine Harris, was struck once in the back, according to court testimony obtained by CNN.

However, only one of the three police reports provided by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to CNN mention Harris suffering a possible gunshot wound, and none of the reports specify that he was shot by police.

When asked about the shooting last week, Atlanta police told CNN the matter was still unresolved.

"There is an investigation into this incident with the APD Office of Professional Standards," APD Public Affairs spokesperson Marla Jean Rooker tells CNN in an email. "As listed in Officer Rolfe's disciplinary history previously released, this case is still open."

Read the full story:

Ex-officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was involved in a 2015 shooting that is still under review
2 hr 52 min ago

Secret Service says media were "misdirected” to leave the White House grounds

From CNN's Allie Malloy

The US Secret Service has issued a statement saying that “four members of the media were misdirected” to leave the White House grounds Monday evening.

The four journalists, including two CNN employees, were told they had to leave the White House grounds immediately via the south side of the complex, which is not the normal entrance/exit for the press.

The actions by the Secret Service came after protests in Lafayette Park began to grow. Several hundred protesters attempted to block off entrances to the park and pull down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson.

It is highly unusual for members of the media to be forced off White House grounds. Typically in security situations at the White House, the press corps is locked down inside the complex.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to CNN, “On Monday evening, in response to the increasingly violent demonstrations in Lafayette Park, four members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service to leave the White House grounds. The members of the press were rerouted to exits on the south side of the complex for their own safety.”
3 hr 11 min ago

Corrections officers say they were barred from Derek Chauvin's floor because of their skin color

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian

Eight corrections officers at the Ramsey County, Minnesota, jail where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is being held say they were briefly barred from the floor where he was held the day he was booked into the jail because of the color of their skin, according to discrimination charges filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The officers allege that on May 29, when Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, they were told to report to the third floor of the jail.

"When we arrived on the 3rd floor, we realized that the facility's employees of color were all on that floor, and that we had been segregated from the 5th floor," where Chauvin was to be held, one employee's charge of discrimination said.

Steve Lydon, the corrections facility superintendent, soon reversed the decision, but all eight employees said they were "deeply humiliated" by "the segregation order," the charges of discrimination said.

"I believe Ramsey County's actions were discriminatory because they openly singled out and segregated officers of color because of our skin color," the officers said in their complaints.

Read the full story:

Corrections officers say they were barred from Derek Chauvin's floor because of their skin color
3 hr 42 min ago

Senate Democrats signal they're prepared to block GOP police reform bill

From CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Clare Foran

Sen. Tim Scott is joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to unveil the GOP's legislation to address racial disparities in law enforcement at the US Capitol June 17, in Washington, DC.
Sen. Tim Scott is joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to unveil the GOP's legislation to address racial disparities in law enforcement at the US Capitol June 17, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic senators on Monday gave their strongest indications yet they may block the Republican police reform bill from coming to the floor, a risky move that could prevent any overhaul measure from being enacted this year over their party's concerns that the GOP bill is too weak.

National calls to address police misconduct and racial injustice have put pressure on lawmakers to act and spurred competing legislative proposals from Republicans and Democrats with major differences. As Senate Republicans move to take up their own plan -- which was authored by South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the chamber -- Democrats have faced a tough decision.

They have criticized the legislation as inadequate, but if they block it from advancing to debate they may open themselves up to criticism that they did not do enough to secure a compromise that could make it to President Donald Trump's desk.

"Tim Scott's bill is a half-assed bill that doesn't do what we should be doing, which is doing honest police reform," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat.
"The time to talk is before the bill hits the floor. ... If you really want to do serious work on a serious matter, you ought to be having discussions right now."

Read more:

Senate Democrats signal they're prepared to block GOP police reform bill
4 hr 44 min ago

Here's the latest on the Black Lives Matter protests

It's been nearly a month since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which sparked the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US and around the world.

If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:

  • Secret Service tells press to leave White House grounds: The highly unusual decision came during a demonstration in Lafayette Square, where protesters were trying to bring down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson. Those protesters were eventually pushed back out of the park by police.
  • Mayor asks people to leave Seattle "autonomous zone": Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that authorities will be working to get protesters to clear the “autonomous zone” established in the Capitol Hill neighborhood -- but they won't use force.
  • Rayshard Brooks' public viewing: A viewing for Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer, was held in Atlanta on Monday. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor and where King's funeral service was held.
  • DOJ investigates noose found in NASCAR driver's garage stall: Department of Justice investigators said Monday they are looking into the noose that was found in NASCAR star Bubba Wallace's garage stall. In a statement, Wallace called it a "despicable act of racism and hatred."
  • France needs "urgent action" to fight racial discrimination: An official human rights watchdog has warned that “urgent action” is needed to fight racial discrimination in France.
  • NYPD officer suspended: A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after he was captured on video in what the police commissioner called a "disturbing apparent chokehold incident." An internal police investigation is ongoing.
  • Ahmaud Arbery case: A bond hearing for one of the men charged in Arbery's shooting death has been delayed after the state and defense agreed to continue it. The hearing for William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the fatal shooting a Arbery, was supposed to be held on Friday. Arbery was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. 
5 hr 11 min ago

Constitutional law expert says attempts to remove Andrew Jackson statues "long overdue"

Michael Higginbotham speaks with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, June 22.
Michael Higginbotham speaks with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, June 22. CNN

Michael Higginbotham, professor of constitutional law at the University of Baltimore, said from a historical perspective attempts to pull down statues of former US President Andrew Jackson were "long overdue."

"Many Americans, they have sort of a movie version of American history, like a Birth of a Nation or Gone With the Wind version, and it's false, it's one-sided, and it's superficial," Higginbotham told CNN's Don Lemon.

A debate has raged across the US over recent weeks over whether statues of controversial figures from American history should be removed or left standing, include Confederate war heroes and former slave owners.

On Monday, protesters in Washington D.C. attempted to pull down a statue of Jackson, the seventh US President, who has been criticized for his harsh treatment of Native Americans. Jackson's policies eventually led to the forced relocation of Native Americans, killing thousands along the infamous "Trail of Tears."

President Donald Trump in a tweet on Monday described the protesters' actions as "disgraceful vandalism."

But Higginbotham said that the US needed to be "more sophisticated about our analysis of our founders and of our history," including adding statues of people whose morality has "stood the test of time."

"People like George Wythe, who signed the Declaration of Independence but freed all his slaves at the time he inherited them," Higginbotham said.
5 hr 15 min ago

Trump warns protesters who defaced church exterior could face up to 10 years in prison

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable meeting at the White House on June 15 in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable meeting at the White House on June 15 in Washington. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has warned that protesters who defaced the exterior of St. John's Church close to the White House could face up to 10 years in prison.

A group of several hundred protesters tried to occupy Lafayette Park across the street from the White House earlier tonight, to create what some called a "Black House Autonomous Zone," similar to the "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle.

"BHAZ" was spray-painted across the front of St. John's Church. Protesters also tried to remove the statue of former President Andrew Jackson in the park.

In a late night tweet, President Trump described the protesters' actions as "disgraceful vandalism."

"Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!" he said.

5 hr 14 min ago

Rep. Val Demings calls for police reforms

Val Demings speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper on June 22.
Val Demings speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper on June 22. CNN

Changes need to be made to help resolve growing tensions between police and the communities they work in, former police officer and Democratic Rep. Val Demings told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday.

"I spent 27 years as a law enforcement officer. I had the honor of serving as the chief of police. And yes, quite frankly, there are reforms that need to take place," she said.

Demings called for greater authority to be given to police chiefs and sheriffs to allow them to hold personnel to account, including the authority to fire or discipline officers.

"Also, banning chokeholds. I'd like to say banning neck restraints of all kinds, any restraint above the shoulders should be banned. Also looking at training ... police departments all over the country should already know that the use of deadly force should be a last resort," Demings said.

Demings has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential nominee to run with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Speaking about the ongoing removal of statues by protesters and authorities across the country, Demings said that while she wouldn't call for the statues to be "removed or destroyed," it was time to "address racism in America in a most serious way."

"In this country, for the past 400 years, racism has been the ghost in the room," Demings said.

5 hr 14 min ago

Autopsy for teen shot dead by deputy placed on "security hold"

Andres Guardado
Andres Guardado Noe Abarca via AP

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has placed a "security hold" on the autopsy report for Andres Guardado, the 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy last week in the city of Gardena.

“Since LASD placed a security hold on the case, the report and the cause of death cannot be released to the public,” Sarah Ardalani, the Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told CNN on Monday.

Ardalani said a security hold can last “from months to years, depending on the investigation and the agency.” Guardado’s body was scheduled to be examined on Monday. 

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told CNN they could not immediately comment on the matter.

Guardado’s shooting in the city of Gardena sparked protests over the weekend with hundreds of demonstrators demanding justice for the 18-year-old, leading to clashes with police.