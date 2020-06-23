Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death has been fired, chief says
From CNN's Pierre Meilhan
A police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor last March has been fired, the Louisville Metro Police Department chief announced Tuesday.
Police Chief Robert J. Schroeder addressed a termination letter to Louisville Metro Police Det. Brett Hankison, saying he was taking this action based on the investigation conducted by the department’s public integrity unit, which found violations of the use of deadly force as well as obedience to rules and regulations.
Schroeder also added that Hankison’s “actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020.”
There was no immediate comment from Hankison's attorney concerning the termination letter.
57 min ago
SEC commissioner defends ultimatum over Confederate symbol in Mississippi state flag
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, defended his organizations's threat to remove championship events in Mississippi over the state’s flag Confederate symbol, saying he had come to see the ability to rotate campuses as "a lever we could use to encourage change."
"I truly believe we're past the time for change. …We are going into a cycle where we're looking at some future championship sites," Sankey told CNN's Wolf Blitzer today.
"We rotate certain championships between our campuses which are welcoming places and have identified that, if you will, a lever we could use to encourage change because we want our campuses, we want our states ... to be the welcoming environment for our student athletes that we expect," he added.
Sankey went on to say that he has noted a change in how the SEC sees their athletes using their influence to fight for social change.
"I was on a call of our head football coaches ... and one of the coaches observed that our student-athletes, our young people are asking us for support rather than permission," he said.
"Perhaps years ago it was permission but [now] they're looking for support," he said.
Watch:
1 hr 7 min ago
Attorney for arson suspect says his client knew Rayshard Brooks
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Devon M. Sayers and Ryan Young
The attorney representing Natalie White, the woman arrested for starting a fire at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed, said his client did not start any fires and hopes she will be released on bond tomorrow.
When asked by CNN if his client knew Rayshard Brooks, attorney Drew Findling said, “Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship.”
Findling said he wanted to keep the focus on what he called the “tragic and unnecessary death of Rayshard Brooks.”
Findling said his client is expected to have a bond hearing tomorrow. But he said due to concerns over Covid-19, the age and criminal history of his client and the fact that officer Devin Brosnan was released on bond last week, his client should be afforded the same.
Previously, CNN reported that investigators were looking into whether Brooks and White knew each other.
In body camera footage released by police, Brooks can be heard telling the officers prior to the shooting that White is his girlfriend.
1 hr 28 min ago
Graham on the current state of police reform: "I don't know where we go from here"
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill he doesn't "know where we go from here" when asked about the current state of police reform in the country.
"The amendment process will be fully open so the Democrats can amend (Sen.) Tim Scott’s legislation the way they want so if they deny closure that’s very disappointing," he said. "I would like to do see if we can reconcile the competing ideas, so I don’t know where we go from here. I do know on the Senate floor you can offer your amendments as long as you wanted to until you have 60 votes to bring about closure."
Here's what other senators said about the bill:
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons: "We're going to keep the pressure up on you, do not agree to a weak, watered down bill and say that's enough and move on. Keep pushing, keep negotiating, keep fighting until you get a genuinely strong bill that meets this moment."
GOP Sen. John Cornyn: "Well, this one has been pretty urgent, I think given the magnitude of the response to what happened to George Floyd and others, I don’t think people are interested in the same old, extended committee process."
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “The Republican bill is really just disastrously weak it betrays the demands for justice and change that I have seen, day after day in Connecticut. Equally troubling is the majority leader’s denial of the normal process for a bill to go to committee and a bipartisan solution to emerge which we could all support.”
2 hr 5 min ago
NASCAR president says Bubba Wallace not being the target is the "best result"
From CNN's Jill Martin
In a teleconference on Tuesday, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Bubba Wallace not being the target of the noose at the garage is the "best result we could have hoped for.”
Phelps also said it's good to hear from the FBI that it definitively was not a hate crime. Phelps said the noose had been in the garage previously, in October 2019.
“The (No.) 43 team had nothing to do with this,” he said. Phelps did not take questions from reporters on the call.
A NASCAR spokesperson said on the call that while the federal investigation is finished, NASCAR’s investigation continues.
2 hr 25 min ago
FBI says Bubba Wallace not a target of a hate crime
From CNN's David Close
The FBI said it has concluded its investigation in regards to the noose found in the team garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and determined he was not the target of a hate crime.
"After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed," the FBI said in a statement.
"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week," the FBI said. "The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."
The FBI added: "The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”
NASCAR also issued a statement regarding the FBI's decision saying, "We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing," NASCAR said.
The discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon in Wallace's garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more squarely address America's systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality.
Watch:
2 hr 21 min ago
Trump says states have been "extremely weak in protecting their heritage and their culture"
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Trump accused states of being “extremely weak in protecting their heritage and protecting their culture,” adding he would “enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try to do anything to deface one of our monuments or statues.”
The President made a similar claim on Twitter earlier Tuesday, writing, he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”
“Last night in Washington, we heard they were going to take down the statue– Washington, DC, the statue of Andrew Jackson, a beautiful statue in Lafayette Park,” Trump said. “We sent people there and law enforcement did an incredible job they ran into that place and we were minutes away.”
“It was a sneak attack,” Trump said.
“Now we’ve enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try do anything to even deface one of our monuments or statues. So we have numerous people in prison right now, others are going there, and we’re going to look at that from a standpoint of retroactivity. We can go back and look at some of the damage they’ve done.”
Trump then shifted the focus, and the blame, to states.
“Largely its state damage because the states have been very weak. Extremely weak, in protecting their heritage and protecting their culture. So the states are going to have to take care of themselves, but we’re there to help if they want we’ll gladly help,” Trump said.
2 hr 52 min ago
Walmart removes Mississippi state flag from display in stores
From CNN's Cristina Alesci
Walmart removed the Mississippi state flag from display in their stores Tuesday, saying they believed it’s “the right thing to do.”
“Displaying state flags in our stores is a common practice nationwide,” Walmart spokesperson Lorenzo Lopez told CNN. “We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders. While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."
He added: “We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve.”
Last week, CNN reported that the preeminent collegiate athletics conference in the South, the Southern Conference, said it would consider banning championship events in Mississippi until the state removed the Confederate symbol from its flag.
3 hr 1 min ago
Georgia State Senate approves passage of hate crime bill
From CNN’s Angela Barajas, Dianne Gallagher and Erica Henry
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a bipartisan bill that would impose stricter sentencing and penalties for those convicted of hate crimes, his spokesperson said.
According to the Georgia State Senate press office, HB 426 passed by substitute by a vote of 47-6.
Georgia State Rep. Scott Holcomb said it then passed the House for final passage by a vote of 127-38.
Georgia Attorney General Carr tweeted support for the passage of the bipartisan hate crime bill late Tuesday afternoon, calling it a “proud and historic moment in our state."
The passing and signing of House Bill 426 would mean that judges imposing sentences can increase punishment against those who target victims based on perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
Georgia is one of four states — including Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming — that don't have hate crime laws or require data collection on such crimes, according to the US Justice Department website. However, even if a state doesn't have hate crime laws, the Justice Department says such crimes can still be reported to the FBI.