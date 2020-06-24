Here's the latest on the Black Lives Matter protests

It's been nearly a month since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which sparked the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US and around the world.
If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:
- Noose controversy: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says he's "pissed" members of the public are now questioning his integrity after the FBI said a noose found in his garage stall this week was there before his team moved in.
- Georgia hate crime bill: Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a bipartisan bill that would impose stricter sentencing and penalties for those convicted of hate crimes, his spokesperson said.
- Police reform bill: Democratic senators on Monday gave their strongest indications yet they may block the Republican police reform bill from coming to the floor, a risky move that could prevent any overhaul measure from being enacted this year over their party's concerns that the GOP bill is too weak.
- Statue removed: Crews in Charleston, South Carolina, are removing a statue of John C. Calhoun, a former US vice president and slave owner.
- Officer fired: A police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor last March has been fired, the Louisville Metro Police Department chief announced Tuesday.
- Seattle police funding cut: Mayor Jenny Durkan will ask the city council Wednesday to cut about $20 million from the budget of the police department. That's about 5% of the police budget, but Durkan is asking the department to come up with plans to cut up to 50% of its spending in next year’s budget.
- "Reimagine public safety": Sen. Kamala Harris said she thinks the country needs to "reimagine public safety" and direct public funds to underserved communities -- not necessarily get rid of law enforcement.