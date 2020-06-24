US
Coronavirus pandemic

Black Lives Matter movement

what's moving markets today

Black Lives Matter movement

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1350 GMT (2150 HKT) June 24, 2020
19 min ago

National Guard to provide unarmed security for monuments in DC

From CNN's Ryan Browne and Barbara Starr

US Park Police keep protesters back after they attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22.
US Park Police keep protesters back after they attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The DC National Guard will provide unarmed guard members to assist with additional security for monuments in Washington, DC, the National Guard Bureau said Wednesday.

“The District of Columbia National Guard is responding to a request to support law enforcement officials and has dispatched unarmed personnel, with others on stand-by," National Guard spokesman Major Robert Perino said in a statement to CNN. “Activated guardsmen are expected to provide security for local monuments and critical infrastructure.”

A defense official says Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy signed the memo Tuesday authorizing the activation of the DC National Guard forces, after the National Park Police made a request for the assistance. 

The official strongly emphasized that no National Guard forces have yet been sent onto the streets and so far have all stayed inside their barracks.

There are about 100 troops now in the immediate Washington DC area. The activation could grow to 400 total in order to have enough to rotate troops if that is needed.

The Pentagon expects the guard forces to be used as a stopgap measure until the Justice Department can muster additional federal law enforcement personnel to take over the mission, the defense official said. Nonetheless its expected the guard units will remain in the DC area through July 4.

Some more context: Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, President Trump said he would sign an executive order punishing those who desecrate monuments to US veterans, though he acknowledged that federal law already prohibits such vandalism with up to 10 years of prison time

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, appearing on Fox News, said he asked DOD to make National Guard “available” to them if needed to protect monuments.

On Tuesday, law enforcement cleared streets at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, removing several tents near the White House in which protesters were encamped and leading to a tense confrontation between police and demonstrators.

37 min ago

Officers involved in Floyd's death were trained to prevent suffocation, Minneapolis police chief confirms

From CNN's Brad Parks

Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement Tuesday that the death of George Floyd was “murder” and that the officer who was seen pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck “knew what he was doing” because he had taken specific training on preventing “positional asphyxiation,” or suffocation. 

“Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing,” Arradondo said. “The officers knew what was happening — one intentionally caused it and the others failed to prevent it. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."

Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers involved in killing George Floyd, both received department training on preventing “positional asphyxiation,” or suffocation, in people being restrained in a prone position or face down, the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to CNN Wednesday. 

Arradondo released the statement late Tuesday night in response to training records questions and a data request from the Star Tribune about whether the Minneapolis Police Department fulfilled a promise in a 2013 settlement to require all sworn officers to undergo training on the dangers of positional asphyxiation.  

Arradondo said in the statement that the Minneapolis Police Department “went beyond the requirements” of the settlement.

It not only provided the training, but changed its policies in June 2014 to “explicitly require moving an arrestee from a prone position to a recovery position when the maximal restraint technique is used and require continuous monitoring of an arrestee’s condition.”

CNN has reached out to the attorneys for former officers Chauvin, Thao, and Thomas Lane for comment. The attorney for former officer J. Alexander Kueng declined to comment Wednesday morning.  

1 hr 7 min ago

GOP lawmaker plans to block effort to ban confederate names on military properties

From CNN's Manu Raju,Ted Barrett and Phil Mattingly

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, will introduce an amendment to block an effort by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, to mandate that the Department of Defense rename military bases named after Confederate soldiers.

Hawley's amendment instead "tasks a Commission to hold public hearings, gather input from military families and veterans, and work with state and local communities to recommend a way forward."

Some background: A Senate plan to remove names of Confederate leaders on military assets has sharply divided Republicans — and has now put a GOP-led panel at odds with the White House at a time of a wide-ranging re-examination of race in the United States.

The amendment, offered by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, calls for the removal of names of Confederate leaders from all military assets —whether it's a base, installation, facility, aircraft, ship, plane or type of equipment — within three years.

The plan was adopted behind closed doors by voice vote with the support of some Republicans, even as President Donald Trump condemned any action to remove Confederate leaders' names from military bases — and the White House vowed to veto any such legislative effort.

1 hr 57 min ago

It's just past 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the protests

Demonstrators are blocked by a police line on 16th Street in front of the White House, as protests triggered by the death of George Floyd continue on June 23.
Demonstrators are blocked by a police line on 16th Street in front of the White House, as protests triggered by the death of George Floyd continue on June 23. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

A wave of protests against police brutality and institutional racism has swept the US and the world following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Here's what you need to know today:

Protesters tear down statues as clashes erupt in Wisconsin: Protesters took to the streets of Madison, Wisconsin, to express their frustration over the arrest of a Black demonstrator. The protesters tore down two statues. During demonstrations overnight, a state senator was also attacked.

Senate Democrats set to block GOP police reform: The Republican policing reform measure is on the verge of collapse in the Senate with Democrats lining up to block it after criticizing the legislation as an inadequate response to calls for police reform.

Charleston removes statue of John C. Calhoun: Crews in Charleston, South Carolina, began the process of removing a statue of the slavery defender and former vice president in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the local police department.

Black Lives Matter protests have not led to a spike in coronavirus cases: A new study, published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, suggests that despite warnings from public health officials, the demonstrations did not lead to an increase in cases.

2 hr 34 min ago

Calls are growing to defund police in the US. Here are some lessons from overseas

From CNN's Emma Reynolds

People walk down 16th Street in Washington on June 8, after “Defund The Police” was painted on the pavement near the White House.
People walk down 16th Street in Washington on June 8, after “Defund The Police” was painted on the pavement near the White House. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"Defund the police!" has become a common chant of US activists protesting the death of George Floyd.

The calls have multiplied as other instances of police violence against African-Americans have come to light. But what it means depends on who you ask.

Some activist groups want entire police departments dismantled because of what they perceive as institutional racism, and the creation of an entirely different model of community-led public safety.

Others say it's about shifting funds from law enforcement to community-based alternatives. Other countries, from Sweden to Portugal and Scotland to New Zealand, offer plenty of lessons in how it can be done.

Alex Vitale, a Brooklyn College professor and author of "The End of Policing," has been advising campaign groups on defunding across the US for several years, and told CNN there are "all kinds of examples" of how it can work.

The idea here is not that tomorrow we just pull all the police off the streets. We're talking about investing in targeted specific community interventions that would allow us to dial back specific police functions," he said.

Read the full article here.

3 hr 32 min ago

Senate Democrats to block GOP police reform bill, throwing overhaul effort into flux

From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the media as Republican Senator Tim Scott listens, on June 23, in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the media as Republican Senator Tim Scott listens, on June 23, in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republican policing reform measure is on the verge of collapse in the Senate with Democrats lining up to block it after criticizing the legislation as an inadequate response to nationwide calls for action to address police misconduct and racial injustice.

The move by Democrats caps weeks of calls from both parties to move quickly on police reform amid protests and civil unrest across the country following high-profile episodes of police use of deadly force that sparked a national backlash. But efforts to find common ground have largely devolved into bitter, partisan finger-pointing, underscoring how a deep partisan divide may result in stalemate on the issue on Capitol Hill.

Democrats made clear on Tuesday that they plan to deny Senate Republicans the 60-votes needed on a procedural vote to begin debate on the bill, which was led by Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator. If the vote fails, as it is expected to, lawmakers will not be able to open debate, offer amendments, or move to a final vote on passage.

"The Republican bill, as is, will not get 60 votes. There's overwhelming opposition to the bill in our caucus," Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, adding, "The Republican majority has given the Senate a bad bill and proposed no credible way to sufficiently improve it."

Read more here.

4 hr 6 min ago

Charleston is removing a statue of slavery defender and former Vice President John C. Calhoun

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Workers prepare to remove monument to John C. Calhoun, in Charleston, South Carolina.
Workers prepare to remove monument to John C. Calhoun, in Charleston, South Carolina. WCSC

Crews in Charleston, South Carolina, began the process of removing a statue of John C. Calhoun in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the police department.

Calhoun, a former vice president of the United States, is also known for defending slavery and owning about 80 slaves himself.

Statues controversial because of their connection to racial injustice and slavery have been removed by both protesters and cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in police custody. But conversations around those monuments, particularly Confederate monuments, have been the subject of national debate for years.

Charleston City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution for the removal Tuesday night, according to CNN affiliate WCSC.

We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city," Mayor John Tecklenburg said following the vote, the station reported.
"God bless you all."

Read more here.

4 hr 36 min ago

Black Lives Matter protests have not led to a spike in coronavirus cases, research says

From CNN's Leah Asmelash

Despite warnings from public health officials, new research suggests Black Lives Matter protests across the United States have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.

A new study, published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used data on protests from more than 300 of the largest US cities, and found no evidence that coronavirus cases grew in the weeks following the beginning of the protests.

In fact, researchers determined that social distancing behaviors actually went up after the protests -- as people tried to avoid the protests altogether. But obviously, these demonstrations caused a decrease in social distancing among protesters. 

"Our findings suggest that any direct decrease in social distancing among the subset of the population participating in the protests is more than offset by increasing social distancing behavior among others who may choose to shelter-at-home and circumvent public places while the protests are underway," the report reads.

It's still possible that protests may have caused an increase in the spread of the virus among those who attended demonstrations, according to the report. 

Researchers also noted that the effect of protests on social distancing and stay-at-home orders may fade as the violence and scope of protests decline. As the protests begin to lessen or become less intense, non-protesters will feel safer leaving their homes.

"There are other possible explanations for our findings as well, such as avoiding travel outside the home due to additional traffic congestion or street closures, or due to lack of available activities from businesses closures near protest sites," the study reads.

Read the full story:

5 hr 32 min ago

Protesters tear down statues in Wisconsin after march over the arrest of a Black demonstrator

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

Protesters have taken to the streets of Madison, Wisconsin, to express their frustration over the arrest of a Black demonstrator.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madison Police arrested a man who they say was caught on cellphone video disturbing patrons at a restaurant across the street from the Wisconsin State Capitol. 

Devonere Johnson, a Black man, was seen on video carrying a baseball bat and moving around The Coopers Tavern restaurant while speaking into a bullhorn, police said in an incident report.  

“At times, he is speaking in a bullhorn that he positions in very close proximity to patrons and restaurant staff. His actions were disturbing to more than one person at the restaurant,” police said. According to the incident report, Johnson resisted arrest. He was then placed in a squad car, but escaped and was tackled by police.

Police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Dane County Jail. They say he has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape. 

Following the arrest, protesters marched around downtown Madison, “frustrated after the arrest of a protester,” according to CNN affiliate WKOW. 

Statues pulled down: On Tuesday night, a group of protesters tore down the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue and threw it into Lake Monona, WKOW reported. 

The group also pulled down the Forward statue -- which the Wisconsin Historical Society says symbolizes devotion and progress -- that is located outside the State Capitol, according to WKOW.  

State senator attacked: During the course of the overnight protests, a Wisconsin state senator was attacked.  

Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee said he had been assaulted after taking a photo of the protest, WKOW said.   

"I don't know what happened ... all I did was stop and take a picture ... and the next thing I'm getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head," Carpenter told a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter following the assault.  

CNN has reached out to both the Madison Police and Carpenter for comment.