Senate Democrats signal they're prepared to block GOP police reform bill

Democratic senators on Monday gave their strongest indications yet they may block the Republican police reform bill from coming to the floor, a risky move that could prevent any overhaul measure from being enacted this year over their party's concerns that the GOP bill is too weak.

What's the background? National calls to address police misconduct and racial injustice have put pressure on lawmakers to act and spurred competing legislative proposals from Republicans and Democrats with major differences. As Senate Republicans move to take up their own plan -- which was authored by South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber -- Democrats have faced a tough decision.

Democrats have criticized the legislation as inadequate, but if they block it from advancing to debate they may open themselves up to criticism that they did not do enough to secure a compromise that could make it to President Donald Trump's desk.

"Tim Scott's bill is a half-assed bill that doesn't do what we should be doing, which is doing honest police reform," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat. "The time to talk is before the bill hits the floor. ... If you really want to do serious work on a serious matter, you ought to be having discussions right now."

Ahead of a Wednesday procedural vote, Democrats are demanding clear commitments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that they will be able to vote on amendments to the GOP proposal on the floor.

But McConnell has so far said he'd be willing to have an "open" process on the floor but has not specified which amendments would be considered. Democrats are expected to continue to discuss their strategy on Tuesday.

