Protesters tear down statues in Wisconsin after march over the arrest of a Black demonstrator

Protesters have taken to the streets of Madison, Wisconsin, to express their frustration over the arrest of a Black demonstrator.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madison Police arrested a man who they say was caught on cellphone video disturbing patrons at a restaurant across the street from the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Devonere Johnson, a Black man, was seen on video carrying a baseball bat and moving around The Coopers Tavern restaurant while speaking into a bullhorn, police said in an incident report.

“At times, he is speaking in a bullhorn that he positions in very close proximity to patrons and restaurant staff. His actions were disturbing to more than one person at the restaurant,” police said. According to the incident report, Johnson resisted arrest. He was then placed in a squad car, but escaped and was tackled by police.

Police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Dane County Jail. They say he has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape.

Following the arrest, protesters marched around downtown Madison, “frustrated after the arrest of a protester,” according to CNN affiliate WKOW.

Statues pulled down: On Tuesday night, a group of protesters tore down the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue and threw it into Lake Monona, WKOW reported.

The group also pulled down the Forward statue -- which the Wisconsin Historical Society says symbolizes devotion and progress -- that is located outside the State Capitol, according to WKOW.

State senator attacked: During the course of the overnight protests, a Wisconsin state senator was attacked.

Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee said he had been assaulted after taking a photo of the protest, WKOW said.

"I don't know what happened ... all I did was stop and take a picture ... and the next thing I'm getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head," Carpenter told a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter following the assault.

CNN has reached out to both the Madison Police and Carpenter for comment.