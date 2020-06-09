SOON: George Floyd's funeral will begin in Houston

Police stand guard at the 3rd precinct on May 27 during the second day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Minneapolis City Council member Alondra Cano told CNN Monday that “the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed" and that the council aims to create a "new safety system with our community."

"We have budgetary power, so anytime we have seven or more votes, we can approve a significant budgetary measure to change the moral directive of the city. We have nine people on board, which is a veto-proof majority," Cano said on CNN's New Day on Monday. "All agree that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed, that all agree that we are on a path to end that current policing system, and that we are going to create a new safety system with our community."

When pressed on what this "new safety system" might look like, Cano said the police department is still in place, and the council's new direction is about moving in partnership with the community when "they are ready for it," "to come up with the answers together."

"We still have a $193 million dollar police budget that the people in Minneapolis can lean on for help. Now, tomorrow, meaning perhaps in six months, nine months, in a year, we will have a structure present in our community that we have co-created together about the future of safety in policing our city," Cano said.

Cano also said she has "deep relationships" with the police department and this system isn't working for them either.

"They don't want to be in a position where one week after they graduate from our police cadet class they are now in court being charged for murder. No officer wants to be in that position," Cano said. "We're going to keep safety, we're going to keep help, but toss broken and outdated systems that don't let us respond to our community in a way that protects people's lives."

Some context: Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council made a commitment to start the process of defunding and “dismantling” the police department, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN on Sunday.

Bender said she and other council members are hearing from their constituents that "right now, our police department is not making our community feel safe."

When pressed for details on what the dismantling might look like, Bender told CNN’s Josh Campbell they would shift police funding for other needs and start a discussion of how to replace the current police department.

“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender said.

