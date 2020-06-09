SOON: George Floyd's funeral will begin in Houston

The hearse carrying Floyd's golden casket arrived this morning at the church. The casket was carried into the church by six men wearing masks as a row of police officers stood at attention.
After the service, Floyd's body will be escorted by the Houston Police Department into Pearland's Houston Memorial Gardens, according to the city of Pearland. His body will travel the last mile of the procession in a horse-drawn carriage, the city said.
26 min ago
Cuomo says Trump should apologize for questioning if shoved Buffalo protester was "a set up"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said President Trump should apologize for his suggestion that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed by two officers was "a set up."
"How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude," Cuomo said. "He should apologize for that tweet."
What Trump said: This morning, Trump tweeted about the incident questioning whether it was a “set up.” The President claimed in his tweet that the man, Martin Gugino, “fell harder than he was pushed.”
Video of the demonstration Thursday showed a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bled onto the sidewalk as officers walked past him, some looking down at him. Gugino is still hospitalized, but out of the ICU, his lawyer said.
Today, Cuomo called Trump's suggestions "reprehensible" and "dumb."
"You think the blood coming out of his head was staged?" Cuomo asked. "You saw his head hit the pavement, you see blood on the pavement."
1 hr 15 min ago
"Justice would have been that our sons are alive today," Oscar Grant's mother says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Wanda Johnson, whose son Oscar Grant was killed by an officer in 2009, called for accountability throughout the judicial system.
"It’s very difficult to see the disparities in America, the land that’s supposed to be the home of free and opportunity," she said.
Her call comes as protests continue over George Floyd’s death and older complaints of police brutality against black Americans are coming to light due to increased scrutiny and reviews.
Johannes Mehserle, who was a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer at the time of the incident, was found guilty of shooting 22-year-old Oscar Grant on an Oakland train platform on January 1, 2009.
Grant's killing sparked public furor, when cell phone video went viral showing Mehserle shooting him in the back, while another officer knelt over him. His death became the subject of the award-winning movie "Fruitvale Station," named after the BART station, where he was shot.
The ex-officer was sentenced to two years in prison after his involuntary manslaughter conviction but was released after serving 11 months.
“Justice would have been that our sons are alive today,” Johnson said about her son and the other black lives lost to police violence. “Because we face the injustice of losing our sons, we now have to deal with trying to fight the system to get the charge, which is another unacceptable thing that we have to go through, because wrong is wrong.”
Johnson said that “discriminatory practices” have forced black parents to have difficult conversations with their kids.
“The very night that Oscar encountered the police, he was telling his friends that, you know, ‘Hey, be quiet. Follow their directions. We're going to go home.’ And yet Oscar, you know, lost his life.”
For George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, Johnson advised his family and friends to be there for her every step of the way.
“Be there when she needs you. And that's going to be all the time because a young daughter yearns for her father,” she said adding that 11 years later, Grant’s daughter still feels his loss.
“It’s devastating to see even Tatiana grow up without her father," she added.
1 hr 29 min ago
A street in each NYC borough will be named "Black Lives Matter," mayor says
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
In each borough at a “crucial” location, a street will be named “Black Lives Matter,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today.
"What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that Black Lives Matter," de Blasio said.
This follows a Sunday meeting with activists, including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died after an NYPD officer used a chokehold on him.
One of the locations will be near city hall, and the other locations will be decided with participants activists and city leaders, de Blasio said.
1 hr 34 min ago
Lawyer for Buffalo man pushed by officers says she's "at a loss to understand" Trump's tweet
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif
The attorney for Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was pushed by two Buffalo, New York police officers – says she’s “at a loss to understand” President Trump’s questioning in a tweet whether the entire incident was a “set up.”
“No one from law enforcement has even suggested anything otherwise so we are at a loss to understand why the President of the United States would make such dark, dangerous, and untrue accusations against him,” attorney Kelly V. Zarcone said in a statement, when asked to respond to the President’s tweet.
“Martin has always been a PEACEFUL protestor because he cares about today’s society,” she said in the statement.
Buffalo's mayor also responded to the President's tweet, saying the city is "laser focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice." The mayor reiterated that the two officers "deserve due process."
Gugino is still hospitalized, but out of the ICU, Zarcone said.
Video of the demonstration Thursday showed a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bled onto the sidewalk as officers walked past him, some looking down at him.
An investigation is underway, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."
1 hr 51 min ago
City council member: "The Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed"
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
Minneapolis City Council member Alondra Cano told CNN Monday that “the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed" and that the council aims to create a "new safety system with our community."
"We have budgetary power, so anytime we have seven or more votes, we can approve a significant budgetary measure to change the moral directive of the city. We have nine people on board, which is a veto-proof majority," Cano said on CNN's New Day on Monday. "All agree that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed, that all agree that we are on a path to end that current policing system, and that we are going to create a new safety system with our community."
When pressed on what this "new safety system" might look like, Cano said the police department is still in place, and the council's new direction is about moving in partnership with the community when "they are ready for it," "to come up with the answers together."
"We still have a $193 million dollar police budget that the people in Minneapolis can lean on for help. Now, tomorrow, meaning perhaps in six months, nine months, in a year, we will have a structure present in our community that we have co-created together about the future of safety in policing our city," Cano said.
Cano also said she has "deep relationships" with the police department and this system isn't working for them either.
"They don't want to be in a position where one week after they graduate from our police cadet class they are now in court being charged for murder. No officer wants to be in that position," Cano said. "We're going to keep safety, we're going to keep help, but toss broken and outdated systems that don't let us respond to our community in a way that protects people's lives."
Some context: Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council made a commitment to start the process of defunding and “dismantling” the police department, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN on Sunday.
Bender said she and other council members are hearing from their constituents that "right now, our police department is not making our community feel safe."
When pressed for details on what the dismantling might look like, Bender told CNN’s Josh Campbell they would shift police funding for other needs and start a discussion of how to replace the current police department.
“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender said.
WATCH:
1 hr 56 min ago
George Floyd's casket arrives at the church ahead of private memorial service
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
The hearse carrying George Floyd's golden casket has arrived at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas.
The casket was carried into the church by six men wearing masks as a row of police officers stood at attention.
“The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him,” Gov. Walz’s proclamation said. “We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive.”
2 hr 4 min ago
House Democrats demand federal agencies end alleged surveillance of peaceful protestors
From CNN's Sam Fossum and Ross Levitt
Thirty five members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to several federal agencies demanding an end to alleged surveillance of peaceful protesters as people across the country continue to demonstrate against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd.
The letter, which was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the National Guard, the Drug Enforcement Agency and US Customs and Border Protection, cites several news reports and comes days after the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the administration's use of CBP resources to monitor peaceful demonstrations. The letter lists several alleged surveillance flights.
"We demand that you cease any and all surveilling of Americans engaged in peaceful protests,” wrote the lawmakers, led by Reps. Anna Eshoo and Bobby Rush. “Americans should not have to take proactive measures to protect themselves from government surveillance before engaging in peaceful demonstration.”