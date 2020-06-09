Pastor on George Floyd's funeral: "This is a moment of connectivity"

Fountain of Praise Pastor Mia K. Wright, left, and Senior Pastor Dr. Remus E. Wright speak at George Floyd's funeral at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9. Pool

Fountain of Praise Pastor Mia K. Wright opened the funeral service for George Floyd, calling it a “homegoing celebration” and “a moment of connectivity” around the life of Floyd.

“This is a moment of connectivity. This is a moment by which God has gathered people all around the world to connect us around the life of the brother George Perry Floyd,” Wright said.

“In the tradition of the African American church, this will be a homegoing celebration," she said.

Wright called on those gathering to celebrate Floyd's life.

Yesterday’s public visitation was also held at the same church, where thousands of mourners paid their respects to Floyd.