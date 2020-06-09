Rep. Al Green (D-TX) speaks as family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9 in Houston. David J. Phillip/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Al Green, Democrat from Texas, said during the funeral, "George Floyd was not expendable. This is why we're here."

He continued: "His crime was that he was born black. That was his only crime. George Floyd deserved the dignity and the respect that we afford all people because they're children of a common god and it is very unfortunate we have to be here, but we celebrate the life of George Floyd today."

During his address, Green held up a box containing a folded US flag and said, "I want the United States of America to respect George Floyd," adding, "That is why this flag is flown."

Green said that he will present the family with a resolution that will become part of congressional record. "George Floyd changed the world. And we are going to make the world know that he made a difference," he said.

He called for the federal government to create a department of reconciliation. "We survived segregation, but we didn't reconcile," he said. "It's time for a department of reconciliation in the highest land."