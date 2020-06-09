Ghana will mount George Floyd's name at the Diaspora African Forum
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
Ivy McGregor, of The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, announced Tuesday that the President of Ghana would be permanently mounting George Floyd’s name on a wall at the Diaspora African Forum in the W.E.B. Du Bois Center in Ghana.
“The family of George Floyd would like to acknowledge the message of resolution and solidarity and visual tribute from his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana,” McGregor said Tuesday during the private memorial for Floyd.
A video produced by “the people of Ghana” was played during Monday’s public viewing.
4 min ago
Rep. Al Green: "George Floyd was not expendable"
Rep. Al Green, Democrat from Texas, said during the funeral, "George Floyd was not expendable. This is why we're here."
He continued: "His crime was that he was born black. That was his only crime. George Floyd deserved the dignity and the respect that we afford all people because they're children of a common god and it is very unfortunate we have to be here, but we celebrate the life of George Floyd today."
During his address, Green held up a box containing a folded US flag and said, "I want the United States of America to respect George Floyd," adding, "That is why this flag is flown."
Green said that he will present the family with a resolution that will become part of congressional record. "George Floyd changed the world. And we are going to make the world know that he made a difference," he said.
He called for the federal government to create a department of reconciliation. "We survived segregation, but we didn't reconcile," he said. "It's time for a department of reconciliation in the highest land."
9 min ago
Biden: "We cannot leave this moment thinking we can again turn away from racism"
Former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking via video at George Floyd's funeral, said that right now, the US cannot "again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul."
Biden said that when there is justice for Floyd, the US will be on its way to racial justice.
"We can't turn away. We must not turn away. We cannot leave this moment thinking we can again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul, from systematic abuse that still plagues American life," Biden said.
"I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why's daddy gone?" he said.
24 min ago
When Floyd called for his mama, "all mamas began to wail," pastor says
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
Reverend Dr. Mary White referenced George Floyd’s cry for his mother as he struggled under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as she offered a prayer of comfort during Tuesday’s private memorial.
“We thank you for the life of George Floyd, oh God. That at a moment he called out for his mama, we believe that the ears of mamas across this nation reared up. That the ears of mamas across this world heard him cry even though for one mama, all mamas began to wail. We began to wail for our children. We began to wail for our grandchildren. We wail for men across this world because of one mama’s call,” Rev. White of The Fountain of Praise church said Tuesday during the service.
29 min ago
Pastor on George Floyd's funeral: "This is a moment of connectivity"
Fountain of Praise Pastor Mia K. Wright opened the funeral service for George Floyd, calling it a “homegoing celebration” and “a moment of connectivity” around the life of Floyd.
“This is a moment of connectivity. This is a moment by which God has gathered people all around the world to connect us around the life of the brother George Perry Floyd,” Wright said.
“In the tradition of the African American church, this will be a homegoing celebration," she said.
Wright called on those gathering to celebrate Floyd's life.
Yesterday’s public visitation was also held at the same church, where thousands of mourners paid their respects to Floyd.
49 min ago
Here's who will speak at George Floyd's funeral today
A funeral for George Floyd is underway in Houston at The Fountain of Praise Church.
According to a program for the service, four dignitaries are expected to give remarks:
Joe Biden, former Vice President of the United States
Rep. Al Green
Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
There will be family expressions from Kathleen McGee, Brady Bob and Travis Cains and ministerial remarks from Rev. William “Bill” Lawson, Steve Wells and Ralph Douglas West, Sr.
Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.
1 hr 12 min ago
House majority leader says Democrats eyeing vote on policing reform in two weeks
From CNN's Haley Byrd
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that Democrats are aiming to bring their policing reform package to the House floor for a vote during the week of June 22.
The target date is a week sooner than the US House of Representatives had previously planned to return.
Hoyer also said during his press briefing that Republicans will have “full opportunity to engage” with crafting the legislation in an upcoming markup hearing. Congressional Democrats introduced the measure Monday with no GOP cosponsors.
Hoyer argued Democrats aren’t “rushing this to the floor” and suggested amendments and bipartisan agreements could be added to the legislation in the coming days. It’s “premature” to say the package won’t be bipartisan, he said.
Republicans are planning to introduce their own policing plan, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, a source familiar tells CNN. Jordan, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, is working with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office, GOP Whip Steve Scalise, and other members in the conference to write the legislation. The source said the bill is “in the very early stages” and members are “considering all options.”
Asked if Democrats could attempt to pass a combination of their policing legislation and their $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, Hoyer said he supposes it’s “possible,” but he would prefer to keep them separate.
1 hr 35 min ago
George Floyd's family arrives at church ahead of his funeral
George Floyd's family is arriving The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston ahead of his funeral. They're dressed in white as they enter the church.
Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to give a eulogy at today's service.
After the service, Floyd's body will be escorted by the Houston Police Department into Pearland's Houston Memorial Gardens, according to the city of Pearland. His body will travel the last mile of the procession in a horse-drawn carriage, the city said.
27 min ago
Houston police chief calls for national laws and standards for policing in the US
From CNN's Sara Sidner and Gregory Lemos
Standing outside Tuesday's funeral for George Floyd, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the problem with modern policing is "the human condition" and called for national laws and standards around policing in the United States.
"We have 18,000 police departments with 18,000 ways of doing business and 18,000 sets of policies and it's time for our country to realize and the Congress that when it comes to the critical policies, in terms of use of force and things of that nature, that we have to have a national standards, national standard in terms of policy, law, and training requirements," Acevedo told CNN Monday.
Acevedo said what happened to Floyd was "without a doubt criminal" and "not consistent with the expectations of the modern 21st century police officers."
"There's still too many incidents where bad policing is tolerated so we just need to say no," he said.
Acevedo also said he believed this was a "watershed moment" for his city and for the nation.
"Even though George Floyd was taken really from the Floyd family here in the city of Houston, we've all come together once again Houston-strong, showing that when we work together and we work in a manner and in a spirit that is constructive not destructive that we can change the world," he said.