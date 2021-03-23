US
Colorado grocery store shooting

The coronavirus pandemic

10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:14 a.m. ET, March 23, 2021
2 min ago

There have been multiple mass shootings in Colorado over the years

A woman lights candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for victims of the Century 16 movie theatre where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012, in Aurora, Colorado.
A woman lights candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for victims of the Century 16 movie theatre where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012, in Aurora, Colorado. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ten people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado grocery store yesterday, marking the seventh mass shooting in the US in seven days.

Multiple mass shooting events have taken place in the state in the previous decades. Here's a look at some of them:

  • 1999 — Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado: Eighteen-year-old Eric Harris and 17-year-old Dylan Klebold killed 12 fellow students and one teacher before dying by suicide in the school library. Another 23 people were injured.
  • 2007 — YWAM and New Life shootings in Arvada and Colorado Springs, Colorado: A gunman killed two people at the Youth With A Mission center in Arvada and two other people at a Colorado Springs megachurch later the same day. Another five were injured in the two shootings.
  • 2012 — Movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado: Twelve people were killed, and 58 are wounded in a shooting at a screening of the new Batman film in Aurora, Colorado. James E. Holmes dressed head-to-toe in protective tactical gear, set off two devices of some kind before spraying the theater with bullets. On July 16, 2015, Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole.
  • 2015 — Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado: Three people were killed and nine more were wounded in a shooting at the city's Planned Parenthood clinic. The suspect, Robert Lewis Dear, was ruled mentally incapable of participating in the case against him.
  • 2017 — Apartment complex shooting in Douglas County, Colorado: Five law enforcement officers were shot and one of them died after a barricaded suspect opened fire at an apartment complex in a Denver suburb. Two civilians were also shot and the suspect was shot and killed later by police. 
  • 2019 — STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado: One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at the charter school. In 2020, one of the two suspects pleaded guilty to murder charges.

CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded) excluding the shooter(s).

30 min ago

Father of slain Boulder police officer says son loved his family "more than anything"

From CNN's Keith Allen, Rebekah Riess and Hollie Silverman

Law enforcement and emergency personnel salute the motorcade carrying fallen Boulder Police officer Eric Talley as it exits the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel salute the motorcade carrying fallen Boulder Police officer Eric Talley as it exits the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22. Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Officer Eric Talley was the first officer to respond to reports of an armed man inside a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday — and it's where the father of seven died after actions that were described as "heroic" by officials.

The member of the Boulder Police Department was one of 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers store. Officials have not disclosed the names of the other victims.

Talley, 51, had been a member of the force since 2010, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

He is the first officer from the Boulder police department to be killed in the line of duty since 1994 and the sixth on-duty death in the department's history, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

"Didn't surprise me he was the first one there," Talley's father, Homer Talley, told CNN affiliate KUSA.

He is survived by his wife and seven children, the oldest of whom is 20, according to his father. "He loved his family more than anything," Homer Talley said.

He described his son was a prankster with a "great sense of humor," the affiliate reported.

In 2013, Talley was among a small group of Boulder officers who made headlines after a duckling rescue from a drainage ditch. The officer had "waded into the calf-deep water to try to round up the ducks" and save them, the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder had reported.

According to KUSA, Homer Talley said his son had recently been looking into becoming a drone operator because he believed it was safer.

The fallen officer "served in numerous roles supporting the Boulder Police Department and the community of Boulder," the chief told reporters.

He was remembered as "one of the outstanding officers" by the county's district attorney.

"My heart goes out to Eric Talley's family, his loved ones, and his colleagues," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "He was, by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut far too short, as he responded to the shooting that was taking place at King Soopers."

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a rolling vigil in Talley's honor Monday night.

Local, state and federal partners are all working on the investigation into the shooting, along with prosecutors from the US Attorney's Office "to ensure that justice is done," Dougherty told reporters.

1 min ago

Kamala Harris calls Colorado shooting "absolutely tragic"

From CNN's Jasmine Wright and Jason Hoffman

Vice President Kamala Harris called the Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting an absolute tragedy.

“It’s tragic, it’s absolutely tragic,” she said. “It’s tragic. 10 who were people going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who was performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism. Seven children I understand. It’s tragic," Harris said when asked by CNN's Jason Hoffman.

Harris was ceremonially swearing in William Burns to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Harris did not respond to a question on whether gun legislation is more of a priority in the wake of the two recent shootings. 

Watch Kamala Harris respond to Colorado shooting:

Correction: The post's headline and text has been updated to reflect Harris' correct comments. The print pool incorrectly transcribed her remarks. 

1 hr 8 min ago

Boulder police will hold a news conference this morning 

Law enforcement officials will hold a news conference this morning in Boulder, Colorado, at 8:30 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. ET).

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed Monday when a gunman attacked a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado. A suspect is in custody, but authorities did not share his identity or any possible motive.

31 min ago

Here is what we know — and what we don't know about — the mass shooting in Colorado

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.
Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty Images

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed Monday when a gunman attacked a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado. Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference later this morning.

Police are just beginning what they say could be at least five days of investigation, and many questions about the mass shooting and the motivation behind the attack are still unclear.

Here is what we know and don't know so far:

What we know: A suspect is in custody and ongoing details of how the shooting unfolded continue to emerge. According to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, the first 911 calls reporting shots fired came in around 2:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, and Officer Eric Talley was the first officer to arrive at the scene.

At 2:40 p.m, officers radioed that they were in a gunfight, according to audio from scanner traffic. Nine minutes later, Boulder police tweeted that there was an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

Scanner traffic shows police continued to report that they were being fired at with multiple rounds through at least 3:21 p.m.

"He's armed with a rifle, our officers shot back and returned fire — we do not know where he is in the store," one officer said.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the store, which is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door. At one point, police were seen moving on the roof of the store. The reason for the movements was unclear, but one witness who spoke to CNN affiliate KCNC said his relatives in the store were evacuated through the roof.

Talley, 51, was killed at the scene, police chief Herold said. Talley, a father of seven, had joined the Boulder police force in 2010, she said.

What we don't know: Officials did not disclose the identity of any of the other victims, saying they needed to first notify family members.

Authorities also did not share the identity of the suspect or any information on the type of weapon used or any possible motive. One senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.

As events unfolded, KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

It was unclear whether the man was involved in the shooting inside the store.

1 hr 34 min ago

Go There: CNN is in Boulder, Colorado, answering your questions about the shooting investigation 

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

A suspect is in custody, but authorities have not revealed his identity and did not share any possible motive.

CNN correspondent Dan Simon will be live on the scene later today. What do you want to know? Submit your questions in the form below.

1 hr 42 min ago

Pelosi says "action is needed" following deadly Colorado shooting

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on March 19 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on March 19 in Washington, DC. Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement following the shooting in Boulder that left 10 people dead less than a week after the spa killings in the Atlanta area.

Pelosi pointed to the two bills the House passed last month — H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act — as an example of Democrats trying to pass legislation affecting the issue.

Those two bills have not gone anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate since passing the House. 

“Action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities. That is why, this month, the House passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act, two commonsense gun violence prevention measures," Pelosi said in the statement. 

1 hr 44 min ago

White House senior adviser calls for "action, not just words and prayers" after Boulder shooting

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Rep. Cedric Richmond speaks in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 13, 2019, in Washington, DC.
Rep. Cedric Richmond speaks in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 13, 2019, in Washington, DC. Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images

White House senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond reacted to the Boulder shooting this morning and expressed condolences before calling for “action, not just words and prayers.”

“The regular sentiment of hearts and prayers are not enough. We need action on this in the country,” Richmond said in an interview on MSNBC, pointing to recently-passed legislation in the House.

He continued, “This President has a track record of fighting against the NRA and beating them, and we need to make sure that we have sensible gun regulations in this country to ensure safety. And so we need action, not just words and prayers.”

 The White House said last night that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

1 hr 48 min ago

Colorado governor on grocery store shooting: "We saw the face of evil"

From CNN’s Leslie Perrot and Keith Allen

Police respond after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.
Police respond after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Monday night after ten people were shot and killed at a Boulder supermarket earlier in the day. 

Polis lauded Eric Talley, the Boulder police officer killed while responding to the attack, as well as the nine other victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

“And tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won’t be coming home,” Polis says in the statement. “Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store.”

“Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans,” the governor added.