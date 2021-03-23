10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

Ten people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado grocery store yesterday, marking the seventh mass shooting in the US in seven days.
Multiple mass shooting events have taken place in the state in the previous decades. Here's a look at some of them:
- 1999 — Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado: Eighteen-year-old Eric Harris and 17-year-old Dylan Klebold killed 12 fellow students and one teacher before dying by suicide in the school library. Another 23 people were injured.
- 2007 — YWAM and New Life shootings in Arvada and Colorado Springs, Colorado: A gunman killed two people at the Youth With A Mission center in Arvada and two other people at a Colorado Springs megachurch later the same day. Another five were injured in the two shootings.
- 2012 — Movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado: Twelve people were killed, and 58 are wounded in a shooting at a screening of the new Batman film in Aurora, Colorado. James E. Holmes dressed head-to-toe in protective tactical gear, set off two devices of some kind before spraying the theater with bullets. On July 16, 2015, Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole.
- 2015 — Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado: Three people were killed and nine more were wounded in a shooting at the city's Planned Parenthood clinic. The suspect, Robert Lewis Dear, was ruled mentally incapable of participating in the case against him.
- 2017 — Apartment complex shooting in Douglas County, Colorado: Five law enforcement officers were shot and one of them died after a barricaded suspect opened fire at an apartment complex in a Denver suburb. Two civilians were also shot and the suspect was shot and killed later by police.
- 2019 — STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado: One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at the charter school. In 2020, one of the two suspects pleaded guilty to murder charges.
CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded) excluding the shooter(s).